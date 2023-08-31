Chemical Industries of the Philippines, Inc. issues Notice and Agenda of Annual Stockholders’ Meeting

30 August 2023

NOTICE AND AGENDA

Chemical Industries of the Philippines, Inc.

To the Stockholders

Subject: Annual Stockholders’ Meeting

Ladies and Gentlemen:

NOTICE is hereby given that the Annual Stockholders’ Meeting of Chemical Industries of the Philippines (“CIP”) will be held on 21 September 2023 at 2:30 p.m. to be conducted virtually, to consider the following matters:

Call to Order Certification of Notice and Quorum Approval of Minutes of Previous Meetings Approval of 2022 Annual Report and Audited Financial Statements Election of Directors for 2023-2024 Approval of Share Purchase Agreement and Deeds of Absolute Sale over One Million (1,000,000) common shares of the capital stock of Tierra Ariana Eco Land, Inc. Approval of the Amendment to the Share Purchase Agreement over One Million (1,000,000) common shares of the capital stock of Tierra Ariana Eco Land, Inc. Approval of Accession Agreement with BPI for the Omnibus Loan and Security Agreement Approval of Merger with Seven (7) Companies, with Corporation as Surviving Entity, as an Internal Restructuring Increase in Authorized Capital Stock to Php 2 Billion Amendment of Seventh Article of the Articles of Incorporation to Reflect the Increase in Authorized Capital Stock and the Denial of Preemptive Rights Amendment of Fourth Article of the Articles of Incorporation to Further Expand Purpose as an Investment Holding Company Approval for the Issuance of Primary Common Shares to Such Number of Investors to be Determined by the Board of Directors, and the Delegation of Authority to the Board of Directors to Negotiate and Determine the Terms and Conditions of the Issuance, and to Engage the Servicers of Arrangers, Advisors, Legal Counsel, and Other Agents as may be Necessary, Proper, or Desirable for the Transaction, and the Approval for the Listing of the Common Shares with the PSE Waiver of the Requirement to Conduct a Rights or Public Offer in the Event that the Holder of the Common Shares will result in the Issuance of at least 10% of the Company’s Total Issued and Outstanding Shares, Pursuant to Article V Part A of the PSE Revised Listing Rules Delegation of Authority to the Board of Directors to Amend By-Laws Authorizing the Corporation to open an account with BDO UNIBANK, INC. Appointment of External Auditor for 2023 Other Matters Adjournment

Each agenda item for approval is explained in the Definitive Information Statement, with a brief description.

CIP’s Board of Directors has fixed 1 September 2023 as the record date for the determination of Stockholders entitled to notice of, to participate, and to vote in absentia at the ASM and any adjournment thereof.

If you are unable to attend the meeting, please accomplish the proxy form and present the same to the Corporate Secretary/Assistant Corporate Secretary or their representatives not later than 6:00 p.m. on 7 September 2023, for validation purposes. The validation of proxies shall be conducted on 14 September 2023 at the 7th Floor Boardroom, Chemphil Building, 851 A. Arnaiz Avenue, Legaspi Village, Makati City.

Please take note that the proxy executed by a corporation should be in the form of a Board resolution duly certified by the Corporate Secretary or in a proxy form executed by a duly authorized corporate officer accompanied by a Corporate Secretary’s certificate quoting the board resolution authorizing the said corporate officer(s) to execute the said proxy.

Per SEC Memorandum No. 06-2020, stockholders may attend and participate in the Annual Stockholders Meeting through teleconferencing, videoconferencing and other remote or electronic means of communication. If you wish to attend through videoconferencing, kindly inform the Corporate Secretary at least five (5) business days prior to 21 September 2023 so that the proper link may be sent to you.

The Stock and Transfers Books of the corporation shall be closed for transfer for twenty (20) days prior to the meeting, or from 1 September 2023 to 21 September 2023.

Immediately after the Stockholders’ Meeting, the Organizational Meeting of the Board of Directors will follow.

Thank you.

Very truly yours, (sgd.)

ATTY. RENZO ROSS C. SARTE

Corporate Secretary

P.S.

The Definitive Information Statement (“IS”), Management Report, SEC Form 17A, and pertinent documents may be accessed through any of the following: