BIR fully resolves complaints sent via CCC―Lumagui

BUREAU of Internal Revenue (BIR) Commissioner Romeo D. Lumagui Jr. announced recently the BIR was able to resolve all the complaints lodged with the national government’s Citizens’ Complaint Center (CCC) for six consecutive months beginning January this year.

Citing a report from the Office of the President’s CCC, Lumagui said the bureau was able to achieve a 100-percent resolution and compliance rates in complaints handling.

“The BIR will address all corruption and red-tape complaints. I am committed to professionalizing the BIR and to establishing a culture of integrity amongst its ranks,” the BIR chief was quoted in a statement the bureau issued last Thursday.

According to the BIR, it received a total of 734 citizens’ concerns during the reference period, which it pointed otu were all resolved and closed within the 72-hour compliance period.

“We look forward to our continued partnership in the fight against red tape and corruption, and the improvement in the effectiveness and efficiency of government service delivery,” Director Bernadette B. Casinabe, head of the 8888 CCC, was quoted as saying in the statement.

Image credits: BIR via Facebook





