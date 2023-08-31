4 simple ways to improve your health and live your best life

Being healthy and feeling good is not just about hitting the gym or eating your veggies. It’s also about finding the right balance in the things shaping your life, including your mental health, interpersonal relationships, and the aspirations that push you to continue moving forward every day.

If you’re looking to start taking care of yourself more holistically, here are some habits you can give a shot. Take these small steps today on your way to living your best life.

Be more mindful of what you eat

The food you eat fuels you to take on your roles every day, may it be at home, the workplace or your community. As such, it’s important to make sure that whatever you eat and drink is good for your body. There are 101 ways to incorporate whole and nutrient-rich foods like fruits and vegetables as well as good sources of protein and fats in your meals without making them “boring” or repetitive. You can still enjoy a good, hearty meal without the guilt while being creative and resourceful with your ingredients.

Redefine self-care

It’s time to stop equating self-care to just pampering and indulgence, and relate it to ways that one can improve their well-being and cope with the stresses of everyday life. For example, in order to have adequate and quality sleep every night, you might need the right pillows or sheets, a 5-step bedtime routine or essential oils—you can consider that as self-care. Going out with friends or even just yourself to unwind is another form of self-care that isn’t talked about just as much.

Learn to manage stress

Undeniably, life can be stressful at times. And while we cannot avoid it, there are many ways to alleviate stress, which can also manifest physically when not managed. Remember, it’s okay to take a break when you feel like you need one! Meditating and practicing mindfulness regularly allow you to stay in the present and to learn to reduce negative emotions amidst stressful situations. Having an outlet like a journal or a creative hobby is also a healthy way to destress from a long day.

Stay active

One of the most effective (and free) ways to get an endorphin rush is through exercise. Endorphins are a feel-good hormone that helps you reduce stress, relieve pain, and improve your mood. Aside from making you feel good, being physically active allows you to manage your weight, minimize health risks, and make your body stronger.

Exercising doesn’t have to be a burden. If going to the gym is not for you, there are other ways you can try that can cater to your personal preferences and routine just like running. Running is one of the best cardio exercises you can do and it’s very easy to add to your daily routine. Whether it’s indoors using a treadmill or outdoors around your neighborhood, its benefits to your physical and mental health are unprecedented.

To embrace the first step in their journey toward their best life, over 5,300 participants composed of seasoned runners, beginners, kids, families, and people from various backgrounds gathered at the starting line of Run for Wellness last August 13, 2023 at UP Diliman, Quezon City. This event was held jointly by Southstar Drug and Maxicare to kick off their pioneering wellness initiative.

Run for Wellness, now in its 12th year, aims to promote physical health and mental well-being among Filipinos. This was the first time Run for Wellness featured a Metro Manila leg in addition to the traditional location in Naga City, Camarines Sur, which is scheduled for September 10, 2023.

Southstar Drug and Maxicare, as champions of health and wellness, have partnered to support consumers in their journey toward a healthier and happier life. By offering an extensive selection of health essentials and world-class health services, they aim to be reliable companions, “Kasama sa Best Life,” for Filipinos.

Visit southstardrug.com.ph and maxicare.com.ph to know more.