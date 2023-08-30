Winford to host first-ever PHL magic convention

Winford Resort & Casino Manila (WRCM) and the Magicians Foundation, Inc. (MAGFI), in cooperation with The Illusive, have inked a deal wherein WRCM will serve as proud venue sponsor of the first ever magic convention in the Philippines on September 19 & 20, 2023.

Dubbed The Gathering International Magic Convention, it will be the first of its kind in the country and is born out of the camaraderie formed by more than 25 local and international magic clubs.

Participants of the convention will be vying for the coveted title of Magikerong Pilipino, a premiere nationwide magic competition that aims to promote advocacy, ambition, the magic of art, and the art of magic.

The winning Filipino magician will not only earn the distinction of being the best in the land, but will also become an ambassador for his craft in terms of humility, wit, skill, and artistry in magic.

Happening at WRCM’s Ballroom, highlights of Day 1 (September 19) will include the first batch semi-finals of Magikerong Pilipino from 8:30AM to 12:00PM and the International Stage Magic Competition from 7:30PM to 10:00PM. Day 2 will showcase the second batch semi-finals from 9:00AM to 11:30AM and a Gala Magic Show from 7:30PM to 10:30PM.

WRCM is located in San Lazaro Tourism & Business Park, Santa Cruz, Manila. Visit www.winfordmanila.com for more information or call the hotline at +63 (2) 8528-3600 for inquiries. You may also follow Winford Resort & Casino Manila on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest updates on special events and promotions.

