When will govt start jailing rice hoarders?

The Department of Agriculture’s latest report on prices of basic commodities sold in Metro Manila markets yielded interesting results. For August 28, the report dubbed Bantay Presyo indicated that the price of regular milled rice in wet markets ranged from P42 to P55 per kilogram. Unfortunately, this affordable variety was available only in Guadalupe and Pasig markets, which means consumers in other areas had to buy pricier ones.

The alternative is well-milled rice, which was sold for as much as P56 per kilogram in some Metro Manila markets. The cheapest was in Pasig City Mega Market and Malabon Central Market, where customers could purchase it for as low as P48 per kilogram, probably if you’re one of their regular customers. Some stalls in Malabon Central Market sold the well-milled variety for as much as P55 per kilogram.

A year ago, wet markets sold the regular-milled variety for an average price of P38 per kilogram. This means that rice prices are now higher by 10 percent compared to the level recorded on August 29, 2022. What’s more, it was available in a number of wet markets, so consumers had a cheaper alternative to the well-milled variety, which was sold for an average of P42 per kilogram.

Based on official government data, rice prices were lower at a time when fertilizer prices spiked to unprecedented levels in 2022, particularly after Russia attacked Ukraine. The average prices of certain fertilizer grades were almost beyond the reach of farmers. For instance, urea (prilled and granular) average more than P2,500 per 50-kg bag.

Data from the Fertilizer and Pesticide Authority showed that prices of major fertilizer grades as of the week of August 21 are lower than the year-ago figures. Average prices of urea (prilled and granular) ranged from P1,750 to P1,830 per bag, significantly lower than last year’s quotations. Among the fertilizer grades, only MOP or muriate of potash registered an increase at P2,510.66 per bag versus the year-ago average price of P2,499.84.

This is why it is not surprising that some government officials had resorted to raiding rice warehouses to determine if they’re hoarding the staple. The numbers don’t add up even if the lean season for rice has not ended. Prices last year were relatively stable despite the fact that fertilizer was more expensive and many farmers have not started harvesting rice.

As for the more expensive imported commercial rice, government data would again indicate that prices were on a par with the local variety. Just like the cheaper local varieties, however, only a few markets sold the affordable imported varieties. The imported regular-milled and well-milled rice were available only in Malabon Market and Commonwealth Market, respectively.

Policymakers and law enforcement agencies have promised to conduct more raids to determine if traders are hoarding rice to inflate prices. However, these raids would mean nothing and even embolden others if officials will not be able to produce evidence to put unscrupulous traders in jail.

It would do well for authorities to do their homework well to show the people that they are serious in their effort to put an end to illegal business practices that harm consumers. It’s about time they start jailing rice hoarders.