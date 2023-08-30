The 1978 PHL Team

THE last time the FIBA world championship came to Manila, world basketball was a whole lot different.

National Basketball Association (NBA) players were not yet allowed to play in FIBA competitions because professionals were prohibited from competing in international tournaments. That all changed in 1989.

At that time, the three-point shot was not yet the major weapon that it is today. (FIBA introduced the three-point line in 1984.)

Players specialized in their roles in 1978 and for a long time after. Positionless basketball was unthinkable. Centers shooting threes was an abomination.

In that year when the first test tube baby was born and the first North Pole Solo Expedition happened, the Philippines fielded a team made up of skipper Alex Clariño, Ramon Cruz, Edward Merced, Padim Israel, Steve Watson, Joy Carpio, Frederico Lauchengco, Nathaniel Castillo, Gregorio Gozum, Pol Herrera, Cesar Yabut and Cesar Teodoro. Marty Tierra and Rico Acuña were the reserves.

At the helm was legendary national coach Nic Jorge, best known for his enduring BEST Center, the first and largest basketball skills clinic in the country. Assisting him was renowned and longtime Letran coach Nemie Villegas.

And how did we do? Thrown into a formidable mix of powerhouse national teams long-steeped in international tournament competitions, the Philippine Team was less prepared for this major bang-up.

The Filipinos were members of different MICAA teams then like Frigidaire, Villar Records, Presto, Crispa Shirt Factory, YCO, ITM and Sunrice from the BIBLE tournament. (Yes, the country’s premiere basketball league that started in 1938 still had a life after its main teams bolted in 1975 to form the Philippine Basketball Association.)

Compared to their opponents, the then version of Gilas Pilipinas had spent less time together preparing for this global basketball event—a perennial problem that necessitated the ultimate formation of a developmental team honed solely for international competition. Think Northern Cement in the 80s and Gilas Pilipinas in 2010.

But prep or no prep, our 1978 Philippine Team did compete with typical Pinoy bravery in the face of huge odds. The plucky group went toe to toe with taller, heftier, better prepared opponents, gamely giving their all and showing them the stuff that Lapu Lapu showed Magellan in 1521.

Case in point 6-foot-2 Padim Israel guarding 7-foot-3 Russian Vladimir Tkachenko, Pol Herrera, 6-foot-2 1/2 going up against Brazilian legend Oscar Schmidt, 6-foot-9.

Ramon Cruz top-scored for the Philippines all throughout the tournament (16.8 points per game). Ateneans Steve Watson and Joy Carpio were the other point producers of the team.

“Our coaches always kept reminding us how to guard [our opponents]. Makipag lips to lips or makipag-palitan na kayo ng mukha sa guard niyo,” Ramon Cruz remembers.

“Buligligin niyo sa depensa,” Pol Herrera adds.

Team Pilipinas competed and gave a good accounting of themselves. But the opponents were simply better organized, way too tall, much more hefty.

“We were winless,” recalls Padim. “But we were a tight group—a band of brothers who savored the experience of representing the country and having great fun with each other,” adds Mon Cruz. Precious memories were made in ’78. Friendships were strengthened.

That was why when they were invited to grace FIBA World Cup 23’s opening day at the Philippine Arena on August 25, six of the ’78 team—Mon Cruz, Padim Israel, Steve Watson, Pol Herrera, Marty Tierra, Rico Acuña and Coach Nemie Villegas—said yes. (Alex Clariño, Cesar Merced and Coach Nic had passed on and other teammates were not available or are based abroad).

Team ’78 was to have had a special TV moment in the game telecast that would acknowledge their presence and cite their historic participation in the first-ever World Championship held in Manila in 1978, but a delayed Presidential ball toss ate up that moment.

Despite their chaotic opening day experience, the Boys of ’78 had a great time. “Good to see you guys healthy. I had a great bonding time [with all of you],” said Rico Acuña. “The important thing is nagkita-kita tayo,” Marty Tierra chimed in.

Their advice for Gilas? “They have to have a mindset that they can beat all the teams. Basketball now is really team play…lots of ball movement. That’s the only way the defender will think hard who’s going to take the shots and it’s very hard to defend..” Mon Cruz says. “Don’t rush and have patience on offense,” Pol Herrera adds.

The boys are older and wiser now, but still feel as young as they did in ’78 when they got together in 2023. The band of brothers dribble on.