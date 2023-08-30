Sen. Binay weighs in on new IACAT travel rules for overseas-bound Pinoys

Senator Nancy Binay, taking up the cudgels for affected travelers, took issue with the new controversial rules of the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT) now being enforced by the Bureau of Immigration (BI).

The senator suggested that concerned authorities should “focus more on using technology to improve profiling, instead of burdening travelers with taxing documents.”

According to Binay, the new controversial travel measures were widely criticized by lawmakers, tourism sectors and constitutionalists, finding it to be “very restrictive for travelers, yet inconclusive in stopping human trafficking.”

She added: “Yung technology naririyan para safe, secured and convenient ang mga pasahero. Malaking tulong din ang technology to curb human trafficking. Kung kaduda-duda talaga ang background ng byahero at kasamang biktima, that’s the time immigration people should do their jobs of cross-checking the info they have in their database and compare it to the claims of the person in question,” the senator stressed.

Instead, the senator suggested, “Let us maximize the use of information technology to correctly profile travelers.”

Binay added immigration officials can use “a combination of methods and criteria to determine travelers who may pose a security risk.”

“We all know that visa applications are all scrutinized for accuracy and consistency,” she said, adding, “Kapag medyo kaduda-duda ang impormasyong nakalagay, expect an outright rejection of your application. Ang dapat sigurong higpitan yung mga babyahe papunta sa countries na walang visa at mataas ang human trafficking cases—in this case, cross referencing is necessary to check the background of a particular traveler,” Binay reminded.

Moreover, the senator pointed out “since passengers already have the option to check in online…the system can already be linked to a highly-secured database where red flags are forwarded to authorities for immediate attention.”

“With the advancement of technology in airports and integrated immigration watchlist of governments, analytics or ‘risk scoring algorithms’ can be an extra safeguard to assess high-risk individuals based on a combination of factors like travel behavioral patterns, etc,” Binay said, noting that would warrant further investigation.

Binay reminded that the IACAT purpose of requiring Filipino travelers to present notarized documents was to stop human trafficking.

“These additional documents are coercive, restrictive and redundant. I hope the DOJ [Department of Justice] and BI can station immigration officers who are well trained to interpret data contextually and make informed decisions based on the info at hand. Of course, human judgment is prone to mistakes, that’s why oversight is essential. Kaya dapat trained professional ang nasa frontlines to treat every traveler with respect and sensitivity, at magkaroon tayo ng mechanisms to address false positives to protect an individual’s rights,” Binay stressed.

At the same time, the senator recalled that the IACAT recently announced that in order to fight human trafficking, they have revised guidelines for Filipinos leaving the country, which would take effect by September 3.

In the latest guidelines, IACAT requires additional travel documents for self-funded travels like round trip ticket, proof of accommodation, financial capacity, purpose of travel, proof of employment, and other equivalent documents.

And for sponsored travels, the agency requires original Philippine Statistics Authority-issued birth or marriage certificate, confirmed round trip tickets, and notarized copies of letter from sponsor, valid work visa/permit, and etc.