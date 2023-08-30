Sam, Bagawisan rule anyo non-traditional event of arnis in ROTC Games

WALTER SAM JR. of Mindanao State Universty (WMSU)-Iligan Institute of Technology and Mary Fe Bagawisan of Jose Rizal Memorial State University-ruled Army’s anyo single weapon non-traditional event of arnis on Wednesday in the Reserved Officers Training Course Games Mindanao Leg at the Western Mindanao State University Gym in Zamboanga City.

They scored similar 8.833 total points

Sam, Physical Education sophomore and veteran World Eskrima Kali Arnis Federation (WEKAF) campaigner, gained the nod of all five judges to win the gold medal.

Francisco Carballo of Initao College-Misamis Oriental clinched the silver medal with 8.767 while Kent Declaro Lagoy of JH Cerilles College in Zamboanga del Sur settled for bronze with 8.700.

“It’s my desire to become a member of the national team. If given the chance, I’ll do my best,” said the 20-year-old Bagawisan, a silver medalist in the WEKAF world championships in Cebu City last year.

The 20-year-old Bagawisan was also impeccable with her routine in the event where Ivy Jane Hernandez also of Initao College finished second with 8.733 points and teammate Maricel Campos wound up third with 8.633.

“I really want to become a policeman investigator. That’s really my ambition. But if given the opportunity to be a member of the national team, I will be thankful for it,” said Bagawisan, a Criminology sophomore.

Clarence Ronolo of WMSU was the lone entry in the Air Force but will still advance to the men’s anyo single weapon non-traditional event in the national finals in October in Manila and Pasig City.

WNSU teammates Sara Graciano and Chely Canibog claimed the gold and silver medals in the Air Force’ women’s contest as the only participants.

Jade Flores of Davao del Norte College in Panabo City and Elijah Yuan Sanchez of Zamboanga State College of Marine Sciences and Technology were also the lone participants in the Navy’s men’s anyo non-traditional event.