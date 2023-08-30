ITC chair hopes India food export bans are short-lived

India’s decision to ban exports of wheat and rice should be short-lived once food supply stabilizes in the country, said Sanjiv Puri, chairman of ITC Ltd.

The company, a major wheat exporter, saw its agriculture business revenue decline 25 percent in the April-June quarter, hit by the export bans, according to its quarterly earnings presentation.

Puri spoke to Bloomberg News on the sidelines of the B-20 Summit in New Delhi. The excerpts are lightly edited for clarity:

Outlook on India economy

Businesses that are indexed to Indian consumption are fairly resilient. Anything that is more integrated with global supply chains, whether it’s exports or certain commodities, there is volatility and some weakness there. What we are growing at without exports firing is a decent number.

The impact on consumption has been more inflation-led and inflation has actually been mostly imported. The second factor is climate emergency because it’s led to crop failures. As inflation is moderating the latest Nielsen numbers also show some green shoots of pick up in the rural economy. What is to be monitored is the El Nino bit and the global dynamic is still uncertain, but as the inflation is cooling off consumption is picking up.

Impact of export bans

It is impacting us. As businesses we have to be also responsible. People have to have food in the country. So we have to understand that and people have to be able to afford it. These are realities we must recognize.

I obviously hope that it is short lived. And what will enable us to export is our crops doing well, our agriculture producing more than is required so that we have the surpluses. As a responsible corporate this is what I would like to work with the farming community on and see how we can improve the produce.

Viability of agri business

My focus at this point of time is on value addition (rather than pure output growth that could impact prices and overall profitability). For example, we inaugurated the spices facility and we are now going to inaugurate the nicotine derivative products facility.

That’s the path we are on—building capacity in medicinal and aromatic plants, horticulture and aquaculture. These are the areas of value add we are focusing on as a company. And this is more value accretive than the commodity business in any case.

Brazil’s beef giant

Brazil’s Minerva SA agreed to buy some assets from rival Marfrig Global Foods SA for $1.5 billion, a “pricey” deal that will create a South American beef giant. Minerva shares slumped.

The agreement to acquire 16 plants in Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Chile will boost Minerva’s cattle slaughtering capacity by 44 percent and expand its market share in the export market, the company said in a statement on Monday. While the deal could be “transformational,” Morgan Stanley analysts labeled the acquisition as “pricey.”

The deal comes at a time when Minerva is outperforming its larger and more diversified rivals Marfrig and JBS SA, which have been hit by a number of setbacks including high grain prices and a glut of chicken and pork. Still, shares slumped as much as 16 percent, its biggest loss since pandemic lockdowns curbed demand in March 2020.

“In the long run, it may end up positioning Minerva as a major leading South American force in the global trade of beef,” said Morgan Stanley analysts Ricardo Alves and Lucas Mussi. “However, at least for now, given valuation, capital discipline/leverage concerns, lower carry, we think investors may be willing to ask longer-term questions later.”

Minerva has already paid 1.5 billion reais for the acquisition, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. has committed to a bridge loan for the rest of the transaction, the Sao Paulo-based company said. In a presentation on Tuesday, the company added the acquisitions will expand its share of beef shipments in South America to as much as 35 percent from 20 percent now.

Increased scale will improve access to cattle and boost Minerva’s power in global meat trading, Chief Executive Officer Fernando Galletti de Queiroz said in a call with analysts on Tuesday.

Top shareholders—the family holding VDQ Holdings SA and the Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Co.—have committed to approving the deal, which is expected to be completed within a year, Minerva said.

The acquisition, which includes 15 beef plants and one lamb, will also boost sales by nearly 80 percent to about 52 billion reais by 2024, and will immediately generate cash, Chief Financial Officer Edison Ticle said in the investor call. The deal will be fully funded by debt, fueling investor skepticism.

For seller Marfrig, offloading the plants was a way to speed up founder Marcos Molina’s strategy to focus on more value-added products and processes foods. Shares surged more than 15 percent in Sao Paulo, the biggest gain in more than three years.

The transaction “came in at an attractive valuation for Marfrig” and should help in its deleveraging process, Bradesco BBI analyst Leandro Fontanesi wrote in a note.

The deal will reduce the number of Marfrig’s cattle slaughtering plants in South America to four, with revenues in the region set to decline by 43 percent to 15.8 billion reais, according to a company presentation. Marfrig also expects to see higher margins as more of its sales will be tied to value-added products. Bloomberg News