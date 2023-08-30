Excitement builds for Dapitan 5150

DAPITAN City is all prepped up for its first crack at hosting big-time endurance racing on September 10 with the race courses—set to international standards—providing the participants a memorable triathlon experience in a race in a city so steeped in history.

“As the excitement builds for 5150 Dapitan and Go for Gold Sunrise Sprint, we cannot overlook the perfect blend of sports and heritage that this event showcases,” Dapitan City Mayor Seth Jalosjos said. “Dapitan has always been a city that prides itself on its rich history and now it is emerging as destination for sports tourism.”

The Shrine City of the Philippines, where national hero Dr. Jose Rizal found refuge during his exile, has pooled all its resources to ensure a smooth conduct of its initial foray in hosting a 1.5-kilometer swim, 40-km bike and 10-km run race, its success expected to play a key role for the city’s plans to stage the Ironman 70.3 in the future.

For details and registration, log on to www.ironman.com/5150-dapitan-philippines-register.

From the transition area after the swim leg, participants head to the two-loop bike course from Sunset Blvd. to Dapitan turnabout and left at the Dipolog-Oroquieta National Road reaching the next turnaround at Oyan at KM 10.

They head back for the second turnaround at KM 20 then ride back for the final second loop at Oyan at KM 30 towards the Sunset Boulevard.

The deciding run course also kicks off at Sunset Boulevard to Guading Adasa St. before turning right to M. Retiro Street then left at El Filibusterismo Street then exit to Noli Me Tangere for the first turnaround at KM 15 and back to M. Retiro Street.

After making a right at Justice Florentino Saguin St., participants will turn left at Jose Rizal Ave. for the second turnaround at KM 3.5 then head back to Guading Adasa for the third turnaround to complete the first loop of the course.

Participants will then make another loop before heading to the finish line at Sunset Blvd.

“As you race through the streets of Dapitan, remember the city’s connection to Jose Rizal and the historical importance it holds,” Jalosjos said. “Embrace the opportunity to not only challenge yourself physically but also to immerse yourself in the fascinating heritage of this vibrant city.”

Spicing up the 5150 Dapitan is the Go for Gold Sunrise Sprint, featuring 750-meter open-water swim, 20-km bike ride and a 5-km run, with the Noli Run, a 3-km fun run will usher in the main event on September 9, according to the organizing The Ironman Group/Sunrise Events Inc.

Winners in the men’s and women’s 5150 Dapitan will pocket P175,000 each while those who will top the Go for Gold Sunrise Sprint will each receive P75,000.