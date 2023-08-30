Condura launches new washing machine line

Condura, the home-grown brand that Filipinos have trusted in refrigerators and air-conditioners for generations, has recently launched two new exciting washing machines that cater to the specific needs of Filipino consumers, consistent with the brand’s mantra “Alagang Pinoy.”

The new Condura frontload washing machine promises to clothe your family with better hygiene and wellness with the Spa Care Program that assures you of 99.9% bacteria-free clothes. This feature removes stubborn stains while effectively killing harmful bacteria and germs by releasing warm steam during the wash cycle. You need not worry anymore about the hassles of ironing as it enables less fabric wrinkling, so that you can have the luxury of time for other important things. It also has a Baby Care program that increases water inflow during the rinse cycle to remove detergent residue which is an allergen for babies and people with sensitive skin.

The new Condura top load washing machine delivers superior wash results through the latest innovations that help achieve your desired effective and efficient cleaning. The Direct Drive motor ensures less noise and less vibrations for a more reliable washing machine performance. It has a detergent box with a maze-like structure that helps activate the detergent, generating bubbles that penetrate the fabrics to remove stains better. The high and strong side waterfall helps remove dirt while providing tangle-free results, and rinsing out detergent completely.

Both the Condura frontload and top load washing machines come with an inverter technology that provides maximum power with minimum electricity consumption, giving you the best value in product performance and energy savings.