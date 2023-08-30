Cherry introduces Smart Universal Adapter

As quickly as the Internet of Things (IoT) has been developed, it is already becoming a necessity in our daily duties that are dependent on connected gadgets and networks. CHERRY introduces the CHERRY Smart Universal Adapter to assist in protecting your electronic equipment from electrical surges that might harm them.

CHERRY Smart Universal Adapter has 16A power universal socket with flame retardant to stop fires from starting or escalating by shielding against heat, sparks, and other ignition sources. This can help lower the cost of fire damage repairs and replacements. Moreover, it is the perfect option for those who travel frequently and need to charge their gadgets in various locations.

Instruct your device to take action on its own, schedule, and setup a timer with the use of a Wi-Fi or data connection and the CHERRY IoT Solution App. Additionally, you can use Siri shortcuts, Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa. These are all accessible with a single tap or voice command.

Prevent potential harm to your device, get CHERRY Smart Universal Adapter for P839.00.

CHERRY Shop PH: www.cherryshop.com.ph

Shopee: https://bit.ly/CherryPhShopee

Lazada: https://bit.ly/CherryPhLazada