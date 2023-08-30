Brazil wants to help PHL boost sugar, ethanol output–DA

Officials from the Department of Agriculture (DA) have met with delegates from the Brazilian Cooperation Agency (ABC) and the Embassy of Brazil in Manila last August 29 to discuss areas for cooperation that will increase the Philippines’s sugarcane and ethanol production.

As one of the leading countries in sugarcane and ethanol production, Brazil offers academic programs related to the sugarcane industry and incorporating ethanol in its national energy grid, the DA said in a statement.

Engr. Laverne Olalia, Research Development and Extension Department Manager of the Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA), said the Philippines can learn from Brazil’s best practices on soil development and management, mealing practices, and farm technologies to improve local production.

He added that based on the SRA’s observations during its visit to the country last January, Brazil’s best practices and innovations can be adapted to the Philippine setting.

The Brazilian delegates recommended bringing in a team of experts to the Philippines to facilitate knowledge-sharing initiatives that are geared towards the expansion of sugarcane plantations, the promotion of farm efficiency, enhancing meal conversion, improving production chains, and lowering production costs in the Philippines.

DA Assistant Secretary for Policy Research and Development Noel Padre and ABC Technical Cooperation with Africa, Asia, and Oceania Manager Antonio Junqueira said Manila will strengthen the forged partnership between the Philippines and Brazil for the benefit of the sugarcane and ethanol industry players.

Both countries are now in talks regarding the possible development of the sugar and ethanol industries.

Also present during the visit were DA Assistant Secretary for Regulations Paz Benavidez II and Dr. Octavio Valsechi, an Agroindustrial Technology professor at Federal University of São Carlos.

Data released by the SRA in January showed that the Philippines’s total sugar production in the current crop year which will end on August 31 would still be below 1.84 million metric tons (MMT), the second-lowest output in the past 22 years.

Total raw sugar output in crop year 2022-2023 was pegged at 1.833 MMT, about 100,000 MT higher than previous crop year’s output of 1.82 MMT.

The SRA’s production forecast in January was lower than the 1.876 MMT it projected before the start of the crop year in September 2022.

The lower raw sugar output was attributed to the decline in the volume of sugarcanes that will be milled this crop year. SRA’s latest forecast showed that total sugarcanes to be milled would be at 20.857 MMT, 1.77 percent lower than the 21.234 MMT recorded in the previous crop year.

SRA data showed that total sugarcane area in the current crop year would be below 400,000 hectares for the fifth consecutive year. Total sugarcane area in crop year 2022-2023 would be at 384,987 hectares, the smallest in at least five years.