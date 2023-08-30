AFP, ADF eye more military ties as ‘Exercise Alon’ ends

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) is looking to develop more military ties with the Australian Defense Force (ADF) as it formally concludes the first-ever “Exercise Alon” on Tuesday, August 29.

Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr., AFP chief-of-staff, made this comment following the courtesy call of ADF chief Gen. Angus Campbell at military headquarters in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City Tuesday.

The two military leaders discussed the Philippines and Australia’s partnership and their hopes to conduct more exercises that will help in the development of both nations’ armed services.

“We want to showcase the close ties that we have among our Armed Forces. We would also like to thank you for the recent exercise,” Brawner said.

Meanwhile, Campbell also emphasized that the exercise is an expression of an important message and a demonstration of cooperation among partner nations.

“We want to make sure that the particular form of the military is evolving in ways that the AFP want and that would see mutual benefit and partnership. I want to make sure that we remain a partner that listens and adapts,” the ADF official stressed.

In line with this, Brawner also thanked the ADF chief for its continuous support that they have given to the country.

“All have seen how the relationship between both our Armed Forces has grown, from counterterrorism and now shifting to territorial defense. There is a lot of room for us to work together,” the AFP chief noted.

‘Exercise Alon’ a success

As this developed, Philippine Marine Corps (PMC) deputy commandant and “Exercise Alon” director, Brig. Gen. Jimmy Larida, said the joint exercise between Filipino and Australian forces was a resounding success.

He made this comment during the sidelines of the closing ceremonies of “Exercise Alon,” which took place at Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City this August 29.

“As of today, as we close [Exercise] ‘Alon’ 2023, it is a very resounding success, the strategic objectives of both the ADF and the Australian Defense were also met. So it is indeed a very successful exercise even though this is the first and big amphibious exercise between the ADF and the AFP, the planners and the training audience were able to jell immediately that resulted to the success of the exercises both in the air assault in Punta Baja in Palawan and the amphibious assault in Zambales,” he added.

With this, Larida said they would be able to improve on the succeeding “Exercise Alon” as they have identified the drills where Filipino troops are proficient and those needing improvement.

The PMC official also stressed that the next iteration of Exercise Alon, which is scheduled for 2025 will be bigger than the first.

Exercise Alon is part of Australia’s IPE23. It started on August 14 and will end on the 31st.

It is also the first bilateral amphibious training activity between the AFP and the ADF.

IPE23 is Australia’s flagship international engagement activity in the Southeast Asian and Indian Ocean regions promoting security, stability, and stronger partnerships through bilateral and multilateral engagement training, capacity building, and humanitarian efforts.

“Exercise Alon” includes an air assault exercise in Palawan on August 21, combined amphibious assault exercise in Zambales on August 25, and live-fire training as the final phase in Capas, Tarlac on August 31.