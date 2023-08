Las Piñas Rep. Camille Villar delivered the keynote address at the 112th commencement exercises of the Cavite State University-College of Economics, Management and Development Studies in Indang, Cavite.

Villar urged graduates to remain resilient in the face of challenges, urging them to strengthen their resolve in pursuit of their dreams.

The lady legislator also recognized the efforts of the parents and teachers who gave their full support amidst the challenges brought by the pandemic.