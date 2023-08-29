Treasury-bills sale fetches P15B as bids found ‘acceptable’

THE national government raised its programmed amount of P15 billion from the sale of Treasury bills (T-bills) for the second consecutive week as investors’ asking yields remained within acceptable levels.

The Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) made a full award of its last T-bills auction for the month as the average rates were below secondary market levels.

“The 91-day, 182-day and 364-day T-bills fetched average rates of 5.573 percent, 5.993 percent and 6.297 percent, respectively, all lower than the prevailing secondary market rates,” read the Treasury’s statement after the auction last Tuesday.

The secondary market benchmark rates for the government securities were as follows: 5.752 percent for the 91-day, 5.999 percent for the 182-day and 6.304 percent for the 364-day.

The rates for the 91-day T-bills ranged from 5.56 percent to 5.62 percent while the 182-day debt paper had a yield range of 5.95 percent to 6.038 percent. Lastly, the investors asking yields for the 364-day T-bills were from 6.25 percent to 6.325 percent.

The Tuesday auction was 3.3 times oversubscribed with total bids reaching P49.1 billion. The total tender is broken down as follows: P18.625 billion for the 91-day, P13.46 billion for the 182-day and P17.040 billion for 364-day.

The state’s T-bills auctions have been hounded by rising yields due to a confluence of events that include higher US treasury yields, rising world oil prices and movements in the policy rates both locally and in the US.

Image credits: Walter Eric Sy / Dreamstime.com





