Sen. Bato reminds PNP chief: Guns should be last resort in police ops

COPS on the field should be mandated to first use sticks and whistles to avoid an easy resort to guns, following the “unintended” killings of two teenagers by Metro Manila policemen, said Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, a former National Police chief turned lawmaker.

Dela Rosa conveyed the suggestion to the current Philippine National Police (PNP) leadership before the start of Tuesday’s hearing by his Committee on Public Orders and Dangerous Drugs.

In his opening statement at the hearing, Dela Rosa recalled telling the PNP chief in Filipino while they were riding the elevator, “Don’t wait for us to legislate that . . . You take proactive measures to change the protocols to avoid similar incidents”

The hearing continues the legislative inquiry into how the Navotas police broke established procedure, and ended up killing 17-year old Jerhode “Jemboy” Baltazar whom they mistook for a murder suspect.

Dela Rosa could not hide his disgust on Tuesday as he noted a second death of a teenager in police hands: a 15-year-old boy in Rodriguez, Rizal, who was shot dead outside his house by a policeman who opened fire on his elder brother.

In his opening remarks at the Senate hearing Dela Rosa said: “It seems the police are confused in understanding the proper observance of the Force Continuum, or maybe they understood the opposite?

“Instead of using first the non-lethal approach, they chose to use the most lethal approach. Shouldn’t the force continuum [policy] entail first the non-lethal, then less-lethal, then lethal approach?” Dela Rosa, himself a former PNP chief, asked.

“The use of firearms is justified,” he added, “if the offender poses an imminent danger of causing death or injury to the police officer or other persons,” noting that “the police shall not use warning shots during police operation, except when the police officer is outnumbered and overpowered, and his/her life and limb is in imminent danger.”

The senator instead urged policemen to “listen up, because the PNP Operational Procedures is clear. And now, he added, “a question demands an answer: Did the presence of the teenager Jemboy Baltazar pose danger to the seven fully grown adult PNP personnel?” referring to the shooting of Baltazar by six cops on August 2, 2023 in Navotas River.

Dela Rosa answered his own question: I don’t think so.”

“We want to know what are the PNP operational guidelines that were not followed by the involved police officers during the hot pursuit operation,” the senator said. “Was Police Captain Mark Joseph Carpio, who is in charge of the operation, ensured the observance of the force continuum and exercised control over all police personnel during their operation as mandated by the PNP Operational Procedures?”