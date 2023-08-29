Government TV stations lack funds to transition from analog to digital and provide benefits to employees

The People’s Television Network (PTV) and Intercontinental Broadcasting Corporation (IBC) 13 lack the funds to transition from analog to digital television and to provide the mandatory benefits of their employees.

The heads of both government-owned television channels made the disclosure during the hearing on the proposed 2024 budget of the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) by the Committee of Appropriations of the House of Representatives last Tuesday.

PTV Network General Manager Analisa V. Puod disclosed their P128 million budget allocated for them in the 2024 National Expenditure Program (NEP) does not include a capital outlay for digital transmitter, which will cost P20 million.

She said this prevents them from complying with the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) push to phase out analog television broadcasting this year through an order it issued in 2013.

She noted that currently PTV has 16 analog transmitters to be replaced with a digital transmitter.

“We cannot comply if our capital outlay is zero because a single digital transmitter would cost us 20 million [pesos],” Puod said.

She also asked for an additional budget so they could finally regularize their 100 employees.

“The last time PTV regularized its employees was in 2001. So for more than 20 years employees of PTV were not given the chance to become a legit government employee. So we are pushing for that this year,” Puod said.

IBC also faced a similar challenge, but is worse off since it did not get any funding under the 2024 NEP since it is currently up for sale to undergo privatization.

President Jaime Jose Policarpio, Jr. also sought financial aid from Congress so it could not only upgrade analog transmitters, but also settle the unpaid retirement benefits of its workers.

He said they need about P500 million to pay for the benefits of its 137 employees, who retired from 2002 to 2022. Of the said retirees, 25 already passed away.

“We went through 29 managers and I don’t know how come it went so far why there is so much unpaid retirement [benefits],” Policarpio said.

The payment of the retirement benefits of some IBC 13 retirees were settled only through the “alms” of some lawmakers.

IBC is currently requesting for a P1.25 billion budget allocation from the Congress to address its fund woes.

To help mitigate the budget requirements of PTV and IBC, PCO Secretary Cheloy Velicaria-Garafil proposed for government ads be placed in the said television stations.

“We would like to propose so that the Committee will include a general provision in the GAA (General Appropriations Act) that all ads by government agencies for their IEC (Information, Education, and Communication) campaign be lodged in PTV, IBC 13 and Radyo Pilipinas,” Garafil said.

Appropriations Committee Senior Vice Chairperson and Marikina 2nd district representative Stella Quimbo said they will look into the said proposal.