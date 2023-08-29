Bong Go lauds passage of law rationalizing disability pension of military veterans 

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go lauded the recent approval of Republic Act No. 11958 which amends Republic Act No. 6948 to rationalize the disability pension provided to military veterans, thereby recognizing and honoring their dedicated service to the nation. Go served as co-author of the measure.

“It is with great pride and gratitude that I share the passage of Republic Act No. 11958, an essential piece of legislation that amends Republic Act No. 6948, elevating the benefits and provisions available to our military veterans,” said Go.

“Isa ito sa mga panukalang sinuportahan natin para mapataas ang disability base rate ng mga beteranong naging disabled dahil sa pagkakasakit, nasugatan o nagtamo ng injuries habang tinutupad ang kanilang tungkulin. Itataas din ang monthly pension ng asawa at ng anak na menor-de-edad pa. Si Senador Jinggoy Estrada ang principal author ng SBN 1480, at isa po tayo sa co-author,” he explained.

The enactment of RA 11958 will boost the ongoing efforts to improve the benefits and support offered to military veterans and their dependents. Go said this legislative measure comes as a response to the need for a more equitable and streamlined system of disability pension, addressing the complexities that had previously characterized the process.

“Through this legislation, we have taken deliberate steps to address the challenges that have historically hindered our veterans from accessing their rightful benefits. We understand that the existing system needed reform – to be more equitable, streamlined, and responsive to the evolving needs of our veterans and their families,” he said.

The newly enacted law introduces a standardized and consistent set of criteria for determining disability ratings among veterans. This systematic approach ensures that all veterans are evaluated fairly, eliminating any previous discrepancies in assessments.

“Hindi lang ito simpleng dagdag benepisyo. Higit sa lahat, ito ay pagkilala sa matinding serbisyo at sakripisyo na kanilang ibinigay para sa ating bansa. Panahon na para sila naman ang pagsilbihan ng bayan,” he explained.

The law recognizes the evolving economic landscape and inflation rates. As a result, the disability pension rates are adjusted to reflect the current cost of living, ensuring that veterans receive a pension that corresponds to their level of sacrifice and dedication.

RA 11958 also pays tribute to the commitment of military veterans by ensuring that their welfare remains a national priority. The law underscores the nation’s gratitude for their sacrifices and dedication.

“The expanded coverage under this law means that more veterans will now be able to benefit from the disability pension system. It is our duty to ensure that no deserving veteran is left without the support they need to lead dignified lives after their service to our country,” Go said.

“The passage of this bill is a testament to our unity and shared commitment to our veterans. This is a testament to our values as a nation – a nation that honors its heroes and stands by them in their times of need,” he added.

Image credits: Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB






