‘Taiwan cold chain investors keen on PHL’

The Board of Investments (BOI) intends to forge a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Taiwan’s cold chain industry in support of the Philippines’s bid to become a hub for smart cold chain and logistics services in Asia by 2028.

The BOI said Taiwan has advanced cold chain solutions and state-of-the-art systems that would be beneficial to local industry needs.

Efforts to link Taiwanese cold chain investors with Filipino partners for possible investments in cold chain activities will also facilitate the modernization, greening, and sustainability of the cold chain industry in the Philippines.

“These companies that are setting up their operations in the Philippines is very timely and strategic, considering recent liberalization under the Amended Public Service Act on cold chain activities,” BOI Governor Marjorie O. Ramos-Samaniego said.

She also said the country’s growing population, increasing urbanization, rising middle class, vibrant consumer market and growing e-commerce sector make the Philippines “the best place” to put up their business.

Ramos-Samaniego and Director Raquel B. Echague of the Resource-Based Industries Service met with the Taiwan Cold Chain Association (TCCA), thru its Chairman Freezer Lin, met with the Department of Commerce-Ministry of Economic Affairs and Industrial Technology Research Institute to discuss areas of collaboration on cold chain industry development this month.

Manila Economic and Cultural Office thru Deputy Resident Representative Alice Q. Visperas welcomed the team facilitated by Philippine Trade and Investment Center (Taipei) Director for Commercial Affairs Anthony Rivera with the cooperation of Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in the Philippines.

The team met with the chairmen of Evergreen International Storage and Transport Corp. and Evergreen Logistics Corp., president of YES Liberal Logistics Corp., Advantech Co. Ltd. and RD&D Cold Logistics Co.

TCCA also hosted the team at the 5th Taipei International Cold Chain Tech Exhibition at Nangang Exhibition Center, and their visits to member-companies’ facilities showcasing end-to-end smart solutions to cold chain and logistics services such as environment sensing, artificial intelligence, robotics and internet of things.

Image credits: www.twtcca.org.tw





