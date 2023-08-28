Stock-Market Outlook

Last week

Share prices declined for the fifth straight week and reached its lowest since November last year, as the bears remained at the helm.

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index fell 129.66 points to close at 6,160.61 points.

The main index was up only once during the four-day trading week and was down for the rest of the week.

Average daily trading for the week was only at P3.48 billion as most investors remained on the sidelines. Foreign investors, who cornered 54 percent of the trades, were net sellers at P1.69 billion.

All other sub-indices were down, with the exception of the Mining and Oil index that went up 31.64 points to close at 9,930.33 points. The All Shares index fell 51.01 to 3,332.40, the Financials index dropped 32.58 to 1,829.46, the Industrial index retreated 95.20 to 8,700.60, the Holding Firms index declined 120.27, the Property index shed 65.09 to 2,559.82 and the Services index plunged 41.01 to 1,506.79.

For the week, losers edged gainers 135 to 74 and 28 shares were unchanged.

Top gainers were Pacifica Holdings Inc., Prime Media Holdings Inc., Bright Kindle Resources and Investments Inc., Philippine Racing Club Inc., Concrete Aggregates Corp. A, Ferronoux Holdings Inc. and LFM Properties Corp.

Top losers, meanwhile, were Chemical Industries of the Philippines Inc., NiHAO Mineral Resources International Inc., Atok-Big Wedge Co. Inc., Greenergy Holdings Inc., Vivant Corp., I-Remit Inc. and Phoenix Petroleum Philippines Inc.

This week

Share prices may rise this week following its fifth straight week of decline, with a loss of more than 7 percent.

It will be another four-day trading week as the country will celebrate National Heroes Day, a public holiday, on Monday.

“With this, the local market is already trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 times, below its last 5-year average of 19.08 times, implying that it is at bargain levels,” Japhet Louis O. Tantiangco, senior research analyst at Philstocks Financials Inc., said.

He said there may be episodes of bargain hunting given the local market’s current position.

“However, we may not see a strong rally yet as confidence towards the economy is weighed by mounting inflationary risks and a tempered outlook. Adding to this is the hawkish stance of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole Symposium wherein he said that the US’ inflation remains high and that the Fed is prepared to tighten further.”

Investors may also look for more clues on the local economy including the S&P Global Philippines Manufacturing PMI.

Broker 2TradeAsia said the upcoming shortened trading week can further sap already anemic participation.

“We strongly encourage looking at individual corporate stories while the broader market contemplates direction. The slide has made particular valuations only more appealing, especially relative to the downside risk of holding in the long-term. Tread lightly, but be mindful of potential bargain hunting opportunities.”

Immediate support is seen at 6,050 while resistance is at 6,350-6,400.

Stock picks

Maybank Securities gave a buy rating on Aboitiz Power Corp.’s (AP) stock after its first half earnings beat its expectations.

“AP’s 4,452MW capacities continue to be favorably positioned amid tight power supply in the Philippines. We raise our 2023 earnings forecast by 6 percent to reflect higher sales to the renewable energy segment but cut our 2024 forecast by 6 percent to factor in lower output from AP’s 592-MW hydro plants.”

This still raises its target price by 3 percent to P47.60.

AP’s share price closed last Friday at P35 apiece.

Meanwhile, the broker maintained its buy rating on Universal Robina Corp.’s (URC) stock.

It said the company’s first-half earnings “is still in line as we expect second half to be seasonally stronger, and as supply chain disruptions in the Philippines ease and the branded segment’s international operations recover.”

It raised its target price by 0.3 percent to P170. URC shares closed last week at P115 apiece.