Okada Foundation grants annual P12-M donation for Parañaque’s Medical Projects 

PARAÑAQUE CITY — In its continued pursuit to find advocacies that are aligned with its own principles, the Okada Foundation, Inc. (OFI) established a partnership with Parañaque City to donate P12 million every year in support of the city’s medical and healthcare-related projects.

The collaboration between Okada and the local government unit was initiated through the assistance of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR).

“It is said that helping a community should always begin within your vicinity. We are proud and honored to be a partner of Parañaque City in taking even better care of its residents,” noted OFI President James Lorenzana. “Healthcare is one of the key pillars of our foundation, and through this long-term commitment we hope to make a significant and lasting mark in various other communities and sectors,” he added.

Under the administration of Parañaque City Mayor Eric Olivarez, the city is currently in the midst of improving its public hospitals, clinics, and community health centers. The annual P12-million donation by OFI has been earmarked for the procurement of the city’s medicines, medical equipment, and supplies. The mayor personally received the contribution of OFI, accompanied by his wife, Aileen Claire.

Apart from medical aspects, OFI’s commitment to healthcare has been comprehensive in its design and execution. After standing at the forefront of supporting medical frontliners, the foundation also extended a hand to other communities grievously affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“At the Okada Foundation, we have always believed that the true wealth of a community lies not in its material riches, but in the health and happiness of its people. By investing in healthcare, we invest in the enduring prosperity and resilience of our shared home,” Lorenzana concluded.