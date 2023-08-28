Network services of Globe improve in Q2, says exec

Globe Telecom Inc. said its mobile download and upload speeds improved in 127 areas in the second quarter compared to the previous quarter.

According to Globe, Independent validation from Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data has confirmed these results, underlining the digital solutions platform’s commitment to transparency and data-driven performance.

“As we’ve seen a consistent rise in demand for mobile data, especially in the last few years, we have been constantly improving our network to bring better experience to our customers. We are encouraged by these results, which prove that our efforts are paying off,” said Darius Delgado, Head of Globe’s Consumer Mobile Business.

The biggest surge in upload speed of 717.32 percent was recorded in Clarin, Bohol. Meanwhile, Barira, Maguindanao demonstrated the highest boost in download speed with a 273.13-percent increase.

Clarin and Barira appeared in Globe’s top download and upload speed lists. They were joined by Taytay, Palawan; Claveria, Cagayan; San Agustin, Surigao del Sur; and Calubian, Leyte.

Globe cited 22 locations with the highest improvement in download speeds. These include Barira, Maguindanao (273.13 percent); Indanan, Sulu (185.22 percent); Taytay, Palawan (177.42 percent); Toboso, Negros Occidental (168.78 percent); and Tubay, Agusan Del Norte (143.23 percent).

Also, there were 28 locations that recorded better upload speeds. These include Tungawan, Zamboanga Sibugay (236.07 percent); Claveria, Cagayan (175.8 percent); San Fernando, Bukidnon (161.85 percent); and Taytay, Palawan (136.76 percent).

Globe said this achievement affirms the company’s commitment to delivering superior connectivity, opening new opportunities for growth and development across the archipelago.

In February, the company said it remains confident that its capital expenditures (capex) for 2023 will still allow the Ayala-led telco to sustain its growth momentum “without sacrificing customer experience.”

In a press briefing, Globe CFO Rizza Maniego-Eala said the company decided to lower this year’s capex to $1.3 billion from $1.9 billion in 2022, as it already frontloaded most of its expenses during the pandemic.