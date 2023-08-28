Meralco sources 1,880MW from various RE suppliers

The Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) has contracted 1,880 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy (RE) capacity from various suppliers, exceeding its initial target of 1,500 MW, in compliance with and in support of the Renewable Portfolio Standards (RPS) policy of the Department of Energy (DOE).

Under the RPS, electricity suppliers are mandated to source a portion of their requirements from RE given the government’s goal to increase the share of RE in the country’s energy mix to 35 percent by 2030 and 50 percent by 2040. Currently, the RPS requirement is set at +2.52 percent per annum.

Through Meralco’s strategic sourcing initiatives, RE is expected to account for 22 percent of the distribution utility’s supply portfolio by 2030, and 18 percent of Meralco’s retail electricity supplier, MPower, by 2025. This will eventually allow the company to reduce its total carbon emissions by 15 percent vis-à-vis its projected baseline 2030 emissions, in line with its energy transition commitment.

“Our just, orderly, and affordable transition to clean energy is at the core of our sustainability journey, and this commitment solidifies our drive to bring to life projects that will help serve the country’s growing energy demand with greener power,” Meralco First Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer Raymond Ravelo said in a statement over the weekend.

“We will continue to elevate and evolve our sustainability initiatives as we implement our long-term sustainability strategy that involves the adoption of next-generation clean technologies and deep decarbonization efforts as we aspire to be coal-free by 2050.”

In 2019, Meralco established its sustainability agenda called Powering the Good Life, which is deeply rooted in the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and supported by four pillars: power, planet, people, and prosperity. Meralco is the largest electric power distribution company and the largest private sector utility in the Philippines.

Meanwhile, Meralco’s social development arm, has installed a 5.1-kilowatt peak solar photovoltaic system for the rice milling facility of the Laak Multipurpose Cooperative (Lampco), whose operations have long been challenged by the lack of reliable power supply.

Meralco Foundation (OMFZ) said that with the new solar facility, the cooperative has increased its production by over threefold to over 100 sacks of milled rice daily from around 30 sacks per day previously. The boost in rice mill production also provides additional capital for farmers to sustain their crops throughout the planting season.

Lampco General Manager Edesa Morante said the energization assistance provided by OMF also allowed the cooperative to cater to more community members.

“While power is a basic need, the impact it generates to our organization and the community magnifies how power in its basic form can change lives and make it better. We are now moving forward as a multipurpose cooperative and along with us are the many households that depend on our services.”

The energization of agriculture and livelihood projects is among the initiatives of OMF under its community electrification program which also covers off-grid public schools, low-income households in the Meralco franchise area, rural health centers, and water access.

“Lack of electricity continues to be a challenge for many communities especially in rural Philippines. The agriculture and livelihood electrification is an expansion of our community electrification program that fosters inclusivity and equitable access to basic services powered by sustainable and renewable energy solution,” OMF President Jeffrey O. Tarayao said.