Maynilad: New plant to hike clean water supply in 2024

Maynilad Water Services Inc. (Maynilad) is targeting to produce 150 million liters/day (MLD) of clean water by next year via the P11-billion Poblacion Water Treatment Plant.

The company said it has started the testing and checking of the equipment and processes of its new treatment plant this month, in preparation for partial operations by December.

The construction of the P11-billion Poblacion Water Treatment Plant is now 80-percent complete, the company said in a statement. Maynilad has started the gradual commissioning of the plant to ensure that it can produce an initial 50 MLD of potable water by December 2023.

Designed to produce 150 MLD at full capacity, the Poblacion Water Treatment Plant will help to improve water pressure and supply availability for Maynilad customers in Parañaque, Las Piñas, Muntinlupa, and Cavite.

“This facility will help to enhance service reliability, as it will provide additional supply for customers in the south so their water service will not be affected despite raw water quality shifts in Laguna Lake, which have been occurring with more frequency owing to climate change effects. The Poblacion Water Treatment Plant is targeted for full operations by the first half of 2024.”

At present, Maynilad has two treatment plants in Barangay Putatan, Muntinlupa, that draw water from Laguna Lake and produce a combined 300 MLD of water supply for around 1.7 million customers in the south. The Poblacion Water Treatment Plant will be Maynilad’s third facility to get raw water from this same source.

Last June, the company said it completed the dredging of the Laguna Lake portion near its water treatment facility in Putatan, Muntinlupa, to help reduce siltation.

Maynilad workers scoured almost 7.2 hectares of the lake’s surface area, removing more than 50,000 cubic meters of silt from the lake bottom.

The lake dredging near its treatment plant is a short-term solution to problems of high raw water turbidity in Laguna Lake, which the government can reinforce with its own effort of cleaning and dredging the entire lake.

Maynilad is the largest private water concessionaire in the Philippines in terms of customer base. It is the concessionaire of the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System for the West Zone of the Greater Manila Area, which is composed of the cities of Manila (certain portions), Quezon City (certain portions), Makati (west of South Super Highway), Caloocan, Pasay, Parañaque, Las Piñas, Muntinlupa, Valenzuela, Navotas and Malabon all in Metro Manila; the cities of Cavite, Bacoor and Imus, and the towns of Kawit, Noveleta and Rosario, all in Cavite Province.