Lima Water lab to offer more services—Aboitiz

The laboratory of Lima Water, Aboitiz InfraCapital’s water business unit, has again secured the recognition of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) as an environmental testing laboratory.

This means Lima Water is authorized to conduct testing and analysis of water and wastewater to ensure that the quality adheres to national standards.

The company said it has obtained the DENR’s approval to expand its scope of services, which will now include additional recognized effluent parameters such as ammonia, nitrate and color.

“Having received the DENR’s recognition and approval to broaden our scope of services, we are now equipped to extend our laboratory services to other companies, assisting them in ensuring that their effluent adheres to government standards and promotes environmental preservation,” Lima Water General Manager Hazele Manalo said.

“With our expanded capabilities, we aim to contribute even more significantly to environmental conservation, water resource management, and sustainable practices.”

Effluent refers to treated wastewater discharged into a natural body of water. To protect the environment and public health from the adverse effects of pollution, the government has established effluent standards and regulations to limit the amount of pollutants and contaminants permissible for discharge into the environment.

“With the recent renewal of Lima Water’s DENR recognition and the expansion of our laboratory services, we are steadfastly advancing the cause of environmental protection,” Aboitiz InfraCapital head of water business Anna Lu said.

“These milestones hold exceptional significance as we serve a diverse range of companies within the Lima Estate. Ensuring that the wastewater effluent quality meets the regulatory standards is an important measure to avert water contamination.”

Lima Water is the sole water and wastewater services provider for Lima Estate, an industrial park development in Calabarzon, hosting more than 150 locators with over 65,000 employees. Operating two wastewater treatment facilities with a combined treatment capacity of 26 million liters of wastewater daily, Lima Water was able to treat more than 2 billion liters of wastewater in 2022.