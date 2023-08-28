JAPAN’S RICE DONATION

The Philippine government formally accepted the 300-metric ton (MT) milled rice donation by Japan’s Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) under the ASEAN Plus Three Emergency Rice Reserve (APTERR) Tier 3 Program last August 17 in Camalig, Albay.

During the event, 300 MT milled rice stocks equivalent to 10,000 30-kilogram bags were distributed to the affected families identified by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

Photo shows (from left) Choomjet Karnjanakesorn, general manager APTERR Secretariat; Department of Agriculture Senior Undersecretary Domingo F. Panganiban; Roger Navarro, Special Assist. to the National Food Authority Administrator; and Michael Christopher Mathay, DSWD Director.

Contributed photo