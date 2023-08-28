HONOR breaks record, hits highest first-day sale with HONOR 90 5G

After much hype, HONOR 90 5G with 200MP Flagship Camera is now officially available in-store and online. Head on to the nearest HONOR Experience Store and buy the latest premium phone for only Php 24,990!

HONOR, the leading global provider of smart devices, officially kicks off the sale day of the much-awaited HONOR 90 5G for only Php 24,990 in all HONOR Experience Stores and Partner Dealer Stores nationwide, available also in all online partners via Lazada, Shopee, and Tiktok Shop.

“From the viral phone, HONOR X9a 5G, that was launched last January, today marks another milestone for HONOR Philippines as we received double demand from our HONOR fans for HONOR 90 5G. Since we announced the availability of the HONOR 90 5G in the market, we have received a high volume of offline and online pre-orders from the public, and until today, a huge crowd of shoppers lined up at our stores to purchase their own HONOR 90 5G, and we are truly thankful for all the support,” said Stephen Cheng, HONOR Philippines Vice President.



HONOR 90 5G’s first day of selling was marked with excitement among the HONOR community and fans. Adding more fanfare to the event is the presence of HONOR Stars and GMA Sparkle celebrities Liezel Lopez, Bruce Roeland, and Jeff Moses. They got to meet and greet their fans and consumers who bought their brand new HONOR 90 5G.

For consumers who still haven’t purchased their own HONOR 90 5G, wait no longer as it comes at a great and affordable price of Php 24,990. The powerful phone comes with a flagship triple camera system consisting of a 200MP Main Camera with a 1/1.4-inch sensor, a 12 MP ultra-wide and macro camera with a 112° field of view, and a 2MP Depth Camera.

The HONOR 90 5G is equipped with industry-leading eye comfort features. Receiving the TÜV Rheinland Flicker Free Certification and achieving the risk-free dimming level, the HONOR 90 5G is perfect for today’s entertainment-hungry generation who spend long hours viewing and watching content on their smartphones.

Experience the HONOR 90 5G in three stunning colors, Midnight Black, Emerald Green, and Diamond Silver via all HONOR Experience Stores and partner dealers nationwide and online partner stores via Lazada (https://bit.ly/3YAczVu), Shopee (https://bit.ly/45snjI6), and TikTok Shop (bit.ly/HONOR905G-TikTok).

HONOR Fans can also avail of the HONOR 90 5G via Home Credit for as low as Php 1,002 per month on a 0% interest installment payment.

Leading credit card providers BDO, BPI, Citibank, Eastwest, Metrobank, PNB, and Security Bank also offer 0% interest, payable up to 12 months.

For more updates and announcements, you may visit HONOR’s website www.hihonor.com or social media platforms: Facebook (Facebook.com/HonorPhilippines), Instagram (Instagram.com/honorph/) and TikTok: (Tiktok.com/@honorphilippines). To check out HONOR’s complete list of retail stores, go to https://www.hihonor.com/ph/retailers/.