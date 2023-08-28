Group urges govt to rethink palm oil import policy

The Department of Agriculture (DA) should rethink its proposed changes to the palm oil import policy of the government, according to a nongovernment organization.

Bantay Palengke said restricting palm oil imports will trigger a surge in cooking oil prices and make it less accessible particularly to poor households.

The group urged the government to conduct “thorough consultations” with consumers before enacting changes in its import policy.

“We are deeply concerned that the proposed restriction [on palm oil importation], if implemented, could have significant adverse effects. It’s likely that such limitations on free trade could cause palm oil prices to spike, along with the broader vegetable oil industry—including coconut oil,” said Bantay Palengke Convenor Lester Codog.

“This, in turn, might have a direct impact on the collateral-free micro-financing provided by traders, while simultaneously rendering backyard compound feed producers uncompetitive in comparison to larger multinational corporations.”

Codog also said that the revenue being envisioned by the government in the imposition of value-added tax (VAT) on imported palm oil may not materialize.

“What could transpire is the shift of VAT-exempt volumes toward multinational feed mills, who would subsequently mark up prices before selling to lower-income Filipino consumers.”

The group alleged that Coconut Oil Refiners Association Chairman Jesus Arranza is the main proponent of the change in palm oil importation policies.

“It is our position that Mr. Arranza’s lobbying efforts for a competitor sector should be dismissed based on the fact that his business will gain undue competitive advantage once his proposals are implemented. In fact, it is the height of irony that Mr. Arranza is lobbying against palm oil and palm olein importation when his company had been importing palm oil and palm olein in the past.”

The group had warned against imposing “unnecessary restrictions” on the importation of palm oil, saying this will lead to higher food prices.

“We had been informed that the DA is considering some policy proposals that will surely hurt Filipino consumers,” Codog said.

“We have been monitoring issues being raised by various sectors including some quarters that are competing with the palm oil industry and we are wary that they have misguided our policymakers on this issue.”

Codog said that among the proposals include the prohibition of palm oil trading, which is necessary for backyard feed producers to continue operating.

“If we allow this prohibition on palm oil trading, palm oil importation will now solely be the domain of large scale feed manufacturers. This triggers monopoly pricing and a potential abuse of dominant position.”