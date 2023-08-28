Gilas nears exit after losing to Angola, 80-70, to go 0-2 in World Cup

THE Philippines took an 80-70 beating at the hands of a tough-as-oak Angola and prospects of going deeper into the FIBA World Cup has gone bleak for the hosts who’re languishing in the cellar of Group A with two consecutive setbacks.

“We got the lead early but we knew Angola would come back and we’re hammered off the boards,” Gilas head coach Chot Reyes said. “We took care of the ball better, and we were outscored from the three-point zone.”

A fourth-quarter breakaway was all the Black Antelopes needed to go even at 1-1 won-lost as they kept torching their basket while the Filipinos couldn’t find the bottom of the net on their side and kept banging iron.

Gilas managed to get close from 16 points down, 57-73, with under four minutes left to 73-68 on Rhenz Abando’s basket and Kai Sotto’s two free throws.

But Angola didn’t budge with Gerson Domingos sinking a dagger trey for a 76-68 breather—and to the dismay of the 12,784 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum— with only 47 seconds remaining.

Besides virtually falling out of contention for a strong finish, the Philippines’ chances of snaring a ticket to the Paris 2024 Olympics as the best placed Asian team in the World Cup hagone s almost down the drain.

Angola faces the Dominican Republic at 4 p.m. and the Philippines takes on Italy at 8 p.m. on Tuesday also at the Big Dome.

The Dominican Republic is guaranteed of advancing to the playoff stage after stunning Italy, 87-82, earlier Sunday.

The Filipinos started strong and posted a double-digit lead at 28-17 on Roger Pogoy’s basket early in second quarter, but the Black Antelopes responded with a 19-5 run capped by back-to-back triples to grab the upper hand at the half, 36-33.

The Philippines was within striking distance after the third period, 56-52, but Angola dropped a 16-1 bomb highlighted by three of nine triples it made in the game to gain command, 68-55, entering the payoff period.

Naturalized player Jordan Clarkson was again Gilas’s top gunner with 21 points on 7 of 22 shooting. He also made seven assists.

Second-chance points killed the Filipinos who gave up 20 offensive rebounds the Angolans transformed to 14 points.

Gilas was out rebounded, 39-43, and had 15 turnovers, four more than its opponent.

The Philippines could only sink four triples in the game.

