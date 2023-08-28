CIP to merge with 7 companies

The board of Chemical Industries of the Philippines Inc. (CIP) has approved the company’s merger with seven firms, with CIP as the surviving entity.

The eight-way merger and other related matters will be endorsed and presented for the approval of stockholders during their annual meeting.

The 7 companies are Unioil Group Inc., Addventure Properties Inc., Citiworld Properties and Development Corp., Exquadra Inc., Quantumlink Realty Corp., Buklod Realty Corp. and Rivertanks Inc.

CIP either has indirect shareholdings in these firms or has the same controlling shareholders or certain common directors and officers.

“The corporation is authorized to issue new shares in exchange of the assets to be received from the absorbed companies as a result of the merger.

However, as of the meeting date, the Board has yet to determine the final number of shares to be issued in totality and to each of the absorbed companies, and there is a possibility that the number of shares to be issued may be adjusted,” the company said in its disclosure.

CIP said the move is also in line with its “strategic direction” to become an investment holding company.

It said that the constituent companies own, hold and manage various assets for the same ultimate beneficial owners and are part of one group.

“It is deemed advisable to merge the eight companies, in order to achieve greater efficiency and economy in management and operations.”

The merger will be subject to the approval of the Securities and Exchange Commission and confirmation of non-coverage by the Philippine Competition Commission. The timetable for implementation of the merger, including effective date, will depend on timeline of regulatory approvals, the company said.

CIP was incorporated on January 6, 1959. The company and its subsidiaries are engaged in the manufacture, sale and distribution of industrial chemicals and leasing of office space to related and outside parties.

CIP has two business segments: chemicals and leasing. The chemicals segment manufactures and trades chemical products for water and sewage treatment and inorganic coagulants for the paper industry. The company ceased operations of this segment since the cessation of operations of CAWC Inc., Chemphil Manufacturing Corp. and Kemwater Phil. Corp.