Churchmen in BKSE race must step down

ASPIRING political leaders who are incumbent officers and members of any church organization must step down for the upcoming Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE), a Catholic diocese said in a circular dated on August 10.

Bishop Dennis Villarojo of Malolos advised church officers and members to file for a leave of absence before running to avoid “the potential for confusion when it comes to exercising power both in the church and in public office”.

“All incumbent officers and members of different church organizations who wish to be elected as public officials should file a leave of absence addressed to their respective parish priests,” Villarojo said.

“In failure to do so, they will be automatically resigned from their posts effective upon their filing of certificate of candidacy,” he added.

Using any church faculties and affiliations during the campaign, such as wearing church organization shirts, are discouraged by the diocese.

Candidates who lose in the election may resume their duties in the Church, subject to the approval of the parish priest, the prelate said.

“In this regard, we wish to guard our faithful against possible accusations of using the church for partisan exercise,” said Villarojo.