Bong Go lauds signing of Regional Specialty Centers Act to bring public health services closer to Filipinos

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, principal sponsor and one of the authors of the Regional Specialty Centers (RSC) Act, commended the signing of the measure into law by President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.

“I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. for recognizing the importance of this legislation and signing it into law. His support has been instrumental in bringing specialized medical care closer to our fellow Filipinos,” said Go.

“Walang Pilipino ang dapat mapag-iwanan pagdating sa kalusugan. Ang bawat Pilipino ay may karapatan sa de-kalidad na serbisyong medikal, kahit saan man sila sa bansa,” he stressed.

The law aims to create additional specialty centers in various regions, ensuring that Filipinos have access to specialized medical services.

“With the signing of this law, we are taking a giant leap in improving access to specialized medical care and bringing these services closer to Filipinos in need,” said Go.

“Now, our countrymen suffering from severe illnesses won’t have to travel to Manila for treatment at specialty hospitals like the Philippine Heart Center or Lung Center,” he added.

The newly enacted law includes provisions for the establishment of specialty centers within existing government-controlled corporations or specialty hospitals. It also outlines the specific service capabilities that the Department of Health (DOH) will implement in regional hospitals.

“By setting clear standards, we are ensuring that these specialty centers will have the necessary expertise and resources to cater to patients’ specialized medical needs effectively across the country,” Go added.

The law also details the medical specialties that DOH must prioritize in the establishment of these centers. Go also expressed his appreciation for the collaborative efforts of his fellow legislators in crafting a comprehensive law.

“Isa pong malaking tagumpay para sa atin ang pagiging ganap na batas ng SBN 2212, o ang Regional Specialty Centers Act. Isa po tayo sa author at tayo rin ang principal sponsor nito sa Senado. Nakakuha ito ng 24-0 na boto sa Senado dahil sa pagsang-ayon ng aking mga kasamahan na makakabuti ito para sa lahat,” Go shared.

“Ang mga pasyente na nangangailangan ng special medical care ay kinakailangan pang bumiyahe at gumastos para lang magpagamot sa mga specialty hospitals na ito. Pero hindi naman dapat mahirapan ang ating mga kababayan na maka-access sa serbisyo ng gobyerno lalo na pagdating sa usaping kalusugan. Ang gobyerno dapat ang maglapit ng serbisyo sa mga tao. Kaya sa ilalim ng bagong batas ay dadalhin na ang ganitong specialized medical services sa bawat rehiyon,” he added.

“Umaasa tayo na sa pagtatayo ng specialty centers sa buong bansa ay lalo nating mapalalakas ang ating healthcare system at magiging accessible sa bawat Pilipino ang serbisyong medikal na kailangan nila para magkaroon ng malusog at matiwasay na buhay,” the senator explained further.

According to DOH’s timeline, the establishment of specialty centers in the National Capital Region will take place in Amang Rodriguez Memorial Medical Center, Quirino Memorial Medical Center, East Avenue Medical Center, Tondo Medical Center, Jose R. Reyes Memorial Medical Center, Valenzuela Medical Center, Las Piñas General Hospital and Satellite Trauma Center, Rizal Medical Center, and Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital and Sanitarium.

In Luzon, specialty centers will be established in Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center, Region I Medical Center, Ilocos Training and Regional Medical Center, Mariano Marcos Memorial Hospital and Medical Center, Cagayan Valley Medical Center, Region II Trauma and Medical Center, Southern Isabela Medical Center, Dr. Paulino J. Garcia Memorial Research and Medical Center, Bataan General Hospital and Medical Center, Mariveles Mental Wellness and General Hospital, Batangas Medical Center, Ospital ng Palawan, Culion Sanitarium and General Hospital, Bicol Medical Center, Bicol Region General Hospital, Geriatric Medical Center, Bicol Medical Center, and Bicol Regional Hospital and Medical Center.

The Visayas region will witness the creation of specialty centers in Western Visayas Medical Center, Western Visayas Sanitarium and General Hospital, Corazon Locsin Montelibano Memorial Regional Hospital, Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center, Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Medical Center, and Eastern Visayas Medical Center.

In Mindanao, specialty centers will be established in Zamboanga City Medical Center, Northern Mindanao Medical Center, Mayor Hilarion A. Ramiro Sr. Medical Center, Southern Philippines Medical Center, Davao Regional Medical Center, Cotabato Regional and Medical Center, Caraga Regional Hospital, Adela Serra Ty Memorial Medical Center, and Amai Pakpak Medical Center.

“These specialty centers will reduce the need for travel to Metro Manila for specialized treatments. Our people will now have access to these services in regional DOH hospitals, enhancing their overall well-being and quality of life,” Go stated.

“Ang batas na ito ay simbolo ng ating pagkakaisa at determinasyon na gawing abot-kamay ang specialized healthcare services para sa lahat,” concluded Go.

Image credits: Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB





