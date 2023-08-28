Biz groups ask Ombudsman: Revisit case of airport execs

MAJOR business organizations in the country have appealed to the Office of the Ombudsman to review its decision to dismiss Cesar Chiong and Irene Montalbo as the top executives of the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA), saying these officials implemented the mission entrusted to them by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to improve the national international airport and upgrade it to global standards.

“We, the undersigned business organizations, express our support for Transportation Sec. Jaime Bautista, Cesar Chiong, and Irene Montalbo amid the Ombudsman’s order to dismiss Mr. Chiong and Ms. Montalbo as the top executives of the Manila International Airport Authority [Miaa],” the business groups said in a joint statement on Friday.

The business groups who expressed support for the Miaa officials are: Federation of Filipino Chinese Chambers of Commerce and IndustryInc. (FFCCCII), Financial Executives Institute of the Philippines (Finex), Makati Business Club (MBC), IT and Business Process Association of the Philippines (Ibpap), Semiconductor and Electronics Industries in the Philippines Foundation Inc. (Seipi), Justice Reform Initiative (JRI), Integrity Initiative and Brotherhood of Christian Businessmen and Professionals.

According to local reports, the Office of the Ombudsman, in a 21-page decision on August 4, ordered the dismissal of the Miaa officials for grave abuse of authority and misconduct.

The decision stemmed from Chiong becoming the subject of an anonymous complaint after implementing a plan to reassign 285 personnel to enhance airport services and efficiency.

Chiong’s camp, in a statement said, it is worth noting that Chiong’s predecessors reassigned even larger numbers of personnel without facing any legal repercussions. Former M/Gen. Jose Angel Honrado (Ret.) reassigned 646 employees, while Eddie Monreal reassigned 397 personnel during comparable periods, Chiong said in his petition with the Court of Appeals filed long before the dismissal decision of the Ombudsman.

Nearly 800 airport personnel have also rallied behind Chiong and Montalbo by signing a manifesto, saying “only now have they experienced transparent and honest management in the agency.” (Full story here: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2023/08/18/chiong-resolute-in-fight-vs-airport-reforms-opposers-lists-accomplishments-as-miaa-chief/)

“Mr. Chiong and Ms. Montalbo have exhibited exemplary work as managers of the airport,” the business groups said.

In fact, the business groups said, Chiong and Montalbo made “substantial positive changes” that have helped result, among others, in the collection of long-outstanding receivables that contributed to a “robust” cash balance of P15 billion.

Moreover, the groups said, “They reported an impressive income of P1.9 billion in 2022, a striking turnaround from the combined losses of P3.6 billion suffered in 2020 and 2021.”

On the realignment of airport personnel, the business groups quoted Chiong’s statement that he exercised his “management prerogative” to streamline operations, reduce losses, and improve finances.

“Rotation of key personnel is a routine vital internal control procedure of management that is applied to improve efficiency and ensure integrity. And has been done in the past without any problem,” the business groups explained further.

Dismissing Chiong and Montalbo for implementing a normal management practice may discourage other officials from employing this important tool to improve efficiency and fight corruption, the groups said.

The groups fretted that it may send the “wrong message” that instituting reforms in government is “hazardous” to one’s career.

The groups stressed they recognize the authority and ruling of the Ombudsman, but hope nonetheless he would be open to revisiting the case.

“We would welcome and support a review by the Ombudsman, to reverse this decision and reinstate Chiong and Montalbo in their positions as general manager and assistant general manager,” the business groups’ joint statement said.

The groups said returning the two officials would keep MIAA “on track of better management and the improved services and experience that passengers demand.”

Doing so would help boost the economy in general, tourism in particular, and jobs most of all, they said.