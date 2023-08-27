World basketball a sight to behold

WHAT makes basketball fun to watch especially in this FIBA World Cup is seeing how every country has improved their game.

This is what FIBA exactly wanted when they allowed the National Basketball Association (NBA) players to play during the 1992 Barcelona Olympics. The game exploded and opened up. If foreign players were a rarity in the NBA, now they are now just a regular sight but some of the best in the league and the world.

Over here in Asia, time was the Philippines’ biggest headache was Japan, South Korea and China. Then the Middle Eastern squads such as Iran, Lebanon and Jordan improved. Now you have to add the Oceania squads in Australia and New Zealand. During the 1960s up to the mid-80s, Japan was a huge rival but it took several steps backward as the country developed into a football nation to add to baseball. It’s great to see a renaissance in Japan’s game as well as their approach.

This is actually cause for concern because when Japan puts their mind to something, they excel. I figure in the next 10 years they will make serious inroads in Asian and world basketball supremacy. Even our own neighbors such as Thailand and Indonesia have improved! And when you think about it, Thailand and Indonesia are football countries. How much better will they get if they throw in more resources?

The Dominican Republic and Venezuela? Man, these are baseball countries and look at them now! I do wonder why and how they have sent players to the NBA. I think it is amazing.

Some four decades ago, the only opponent (well, not really unless they cheated) the United states had was the Soviet Union. Now, they have to bring their A-game every night if they want to get past every opponent.

They have formed a healthy rivalry with Spain, Argentina, or to an extent, Greece. Speaking of those countries, remember after the USA and Russia, everyone trained their sights on the Balkans—Serbia and Croatia—as the top hops countries and feeder of talent.

Slovenia has crowded that conversation.

I am actually bemused when people say that we, the Philippines, have been left behind. Really? with the resources put in play? With the sheer number of people playing the game? With the number of coaches taking clinics outside the country? We have a surplus of players! Now local players are plying their trade not just in Asia but all over the world.

The correct answer is…I think the world has caught up. More and more people are playing basketball. When making the former statement, it is actually condescending. It is like saying no one else except the Philippines has the right.

Conversely, has the United States stagnated? Not at all. They are still the best except that the rest of the world is tugging on Superman’s cape. And where do you expect the United States to take the game? At what level? The game is already played above the rim. Can it be taken to another level? Someone tell me what level that is because that is a scoop.

I am enjoying this FIBA World Cup by watching every team. Pun intended, I am having a ball.