VP Sara, Senator ‘Tol’ open ROTC games in Zamboanga

VICE President and Education Secretary Sara Z. Duterte urged cadets to be role models in discipline and unity during the opening ceremony of the Reserved Officers Training Corps (ROTC) Games Mindanao Leg on Sunday at the Joaquin F. Enriquez Memorial (JFEM) Sports Complex in Zamboanga City.

“Be a role model in discipline. That’s why we are supporting ROTC,” said the 45-year-old Duterte, a reservist Army Colonel. Senator Francis “Tol” Tolentino, on the other hand, thanked Vice President Duterte saying “it’s truly significant since she is a genuine advocate of youth and sports development through military service.”

“I am hopeful that our shared goals will be achieved, and that ROTC will be a vital force in ensuring that our young people are shaped and formed to protect this nation, promote unity and peace, and to lead with utmost integrity and honor,” added Tolentino about the Vice President from Davao City.

Duterte gave 11 teams seeing action in the competition P30,000 each as an added boost to their needs.

“Sports development is likewise an important aspect of nation-building. Sports can bring people together from different backgrounds and cultures, just as we have been brought here today,” said Tolentino, brainchild of the ROTC Games. “It can help promote physical fitness, mental well-being, and social cohesion, helping to create a sense of national identity.”

“ROTC is a very potent tool for the development of a sense of discipline, teamwork, and patriotism in young people, which can help them become more responsible and productive citizens and leaders of the future,” he added.

More than 1,300 cadets from the Philippine Army, Air Force and Navy in the region are vying in seven sports in four venues with the JFE memorial sports complex as main hub.

Zamboanga City Mayor John Dalipe and Reps. Manuel Jose Dalupe and Khymer Adan Olaso and other top local officials joined Vice President Duterte and Tolentino in opening the games.

“It is an honor to stand before you today as we kick off this remarkable Philippine ROTC Games Mindanao Regional Leg, that celebrates not only the spirit of sportsmanship but also the commitment to duty, discipline, and patriotism,” said Philippine Sports Commission chairman Richard Bachmann in a speech read by his consultant, Kirsten Evan Regodon.

“As we watch our cadet athletes compete over the next few days, let us remember that they are not just representing their schools, but also their communities, their families, and their dreams for a better and more prosperous Philippines,” Bachmann said. “I would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to the organizers, coaches, and personnel who have worked tirelessly to ensure the success of these games.”

In the first Leg in Iloilo City, cadets-athletes from the Army cornered 25 gold, 25 silver and 34 bronze medals, while the Air Force hauled 23-23-22 (gold-silver-bronze) and Navy 9-9-9.

A total of 50 medals are at stake in athletics, 67 in arnis, 12 in kickboxing, 19 in E-sports, 16 in boxing, 9 in basketball and 6 in volleyball on the Mindanao leg.

Action starts in athletics Monday at the JFEM complex while kickboxing begins at the Western Mindanao State University (WMSU) covered court and women’s volleyball at the Zamboanga Peninsula Polytechnic University (ZPPU) gym.

Arnis will begin on Wednesday at the WMSU bruno gym, 3×3 men’s basketball at the JFEM complex/ City Sports Coliseum on Thursday and boxing starts opens Tuesday at the ZPPU ground. E-Sports which will be conducted online.