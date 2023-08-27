UN General Assembly declares December 21 World Basketball Day

THE United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has unanimously adopted the resolution declaring December 21 as the World Basketball Day.

The Philippines and Indonesia, two of three co-hosts of the ongoing FIBA World Cup, as well as Nicaragua and Peru initiated the UN resolution co-sponsored by 77 other countries.

“With the historic resolution,” the Philippine Mission to the United Nation in New York said, “basketball became the first team sport to be recognized by the UN General Assembly with its own international day.”

The UNGA approved the resolution Friday hours after the Philippines, Indonesia and Japan opened the FIBA World Cup.

“It is an honor for my own country, the Philippines, to host this global competition because basketball is in our national DNA,” Philippine Ambassador to the United Nations Antonio Lagdameo said in his sponsorship speech before the UNGA.

In observing the World Basketball Day on December 21, the UN “invites” the world to “disseminate the advantages of basketball through educational and public awareness-raising activities.” The resolution also commended the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia, for hosting the World Cup and encouraged the relevant authorities to exert every effort to ensure that the Basketball World Cup 2023 will leave a lasting legacy for peace and development around the world.

“As a globally recognized sport, basketball transcends borders, cultures, and languages,” Lagdameo said. “It serves as a unifying force where people from different backgrounds can come together, bond and communicate with each other, creating connections and breaking down barriers, and thereby contributing to peace.” Lagdameo noted that the Philippines has “more basketball courts per capita than anywhere in the world. In 2019, the Philippines had the highest basketball popularity index score globally.

In 1975, the Philippines established Asia’s first and oldest professional basketball league, the Philippine Basketball Association, which remains active and competitive to this day.” Basketball was played for the first time on December 21, 1891 at the International YMCA Training School in Springfield, Massachusetts, USA, after Dr. James Naismith, a Canadian physical education instructor, developed the game to keep his students active during the winter months.

Basketball has grown to become one of the most popular and widely played sports in the world, with at least 450 million people worldwide playing basketball today according to FIBA figures.

Basketball has also been a part of the Olympic program since its introduction at the 1936 Berlin Olympics and enjoys a strong presence in North America, especially the United States, Europe, Asia, Africa and other regions.