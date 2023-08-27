Suarez wins US debut

OLYMPIAN Charly “The King Warrior” Suarez beat the Dominican Republic’s Yohan Vasquez via unanimous decision in his fight debut on US soil on Sunday at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

It was a vengeful victory of sorts for Suarez, whose victory came two days after Gilas Pilipinas suffered an 87-81 defeat to the Dominican Republic in the FIBA World Cup at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue.

“God has proven to be mighty yet again,” Suarez said—who improved to 16 wins with nine knockouts after the fight promoted by Top Rank—in his Facebook post.

“Grateful for entrusting us with another victory.”

Suarez toyed with the 29-year-old Vasquez in their non-title super featherweight clash and send the Dominicano to his fourth loss in 29 fights.

The judges saw the match 98-92, 98-92 and 97-93 for Suarez, who aims to fight for a world title in the US.