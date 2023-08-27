Raging Bull Burgers unveils symphony of burger flavors, craft beers, irresistible sides

In the heart of the city’s bustling culinary scene at Shangri-La Plaza Mall (North Wing) along EDSA in Mandaluyong City, Raging Bull Burgers has emerged as a beacon of flavorful innovation, captivating taste buds with their succulent burgers, inventive alcoholic drinks, refreshing frappe juice, and unforgettable fries.

At Raging Bull Burgers, a symphony of flavors awaits burger enthusiasts. Selecting the proper blend for your burger is essential considering the different cuts of beef have varying flavor profiles, textures, and fat contents.

Burgers Beyond Ordinary

THIS nose-to-tail burger restaurant has a meat-to-fat ratio of 70/30, which is the perfect balance for a tender patty.

“It’s not just about the ratio; it’s also important to choose high-quality beef that is fresh and free from additives — that’s my number one rule,” says Raging Bull Burgers Chef John Buquir.

Raging Bull Burgers lives up to its words by grinding their burgers daily using the finest Australian and American beef selections.

Rather than frying, Chef John opts for the raw, smoky richness of the chargrill, preparing the meat to medium-well perfection to ensure every bite bursts with a delightful taste.

So, ready yourself for an explosion of flavors offered in Raging Bull Burgers. Here is what to expect and must tries for everyone visiting.

The Mighty Beast is the quintessential traditional burger, designed for devoted enthusiasts of this timeless preferred choice. Every mouthful of this high-quality patty made from US Angus beef will elicit joyous excitement in your taste receptors.

If you’re looking for a vibrant and powerful flavor journey, Raging Wagyu is the ideal choice. Crafted with a generous 1/3 pound of top-grade Australian Wagyu beef, recognized for its rich marbling and tenderness, this burger embodies the essence of a genuine superstar in the world of taste.

Kickass unquestionably delights the masses, presenting an impressive 1/3 pound of sheer captivating vitality within each bite.

Kickin’ Chicken takes the spotlight by showcasing the delectable savoriness of its grilled chicken.

And Raging Bull’s house-made BBQ sauce, resulting in a fusion of flavors and mouth watering textures that are guaranteed to tantalize your taste buds.

Unconventional Pairings

WHILE the burgers steal the spotlight, Raging Bull Burgers goes the extra mile by offering a selection of thoughtfully crafted alcoholic beverages that complement the flavors on the menu.

Bold mixtures such as the pairing of Knockout Wheat Ale beer with their kickass burgers on the menu create an ideal match.

These combinations elevate the dining experience by seamlessly blending flavors, resulting in a delightful fusion of tastes.

For those seeking a lighter option, the Milkshake section of the menu presents an array of refreshing sweet shakes.

They offer vanilla, chocolate and mocha shake, creating a revitalizing drink that’s perfect for quenching thirst on a hot day.

Fries That Impress

NO burger experience is complete without a side of fries, and Raging Bull Burgers elevates this humble side dish to new heights.

The “Messy Fries” are a sensation, featuring a mountain of crispy fries topped with pulled pork, and filled with Raging Bull Burgers BBQ sauce and cheddar cheese.

These indulgent fries prove that the journey to culinary excellence extends to every corner of the menu.

Raging Bull Burgers has firmly established itself as a must-visit destination for food enthusiasts in search of extraordinary flavors.

With a menu that marries tradition with innovation, and an unwavering dedication to culinary excellence, this establishment continues to push the boundaries of taste and redefine the burger dining experience.

Whether indulging in a mouthwatering burger, sipping on an inventive drink, or savoring loaded fries, patrons are sure to leave with a satisfied palate and a craving for more.

Image credits: John Eiron R. Francisco





