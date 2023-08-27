OUT OF NOWHERE | PLAYERTWO and their ‘happy accident’ 

What’s your happy accident?

For the alternative hip-hop group PLAYERTWO, it’s the way the five of them met, which led to writing and producing the songs in their first album, Happy Accidents, launched last Aug. 18.

In this 8-track album, which they suggested listening to chronologically, PLAYERTWO introduces who they are with “P2 ENERGY,” parades their strength and confidence with “HDYF” and showcases their kinetic prowess with the energetic bop, “SHOWER MUSIC.”

The boys are at that age where all sorts of emotions are felt when you’re madly in love with someone, and those feelings are perfectly captured in their songs “THINKIN OF LOVE,” their viral hit “THAT’S MY BABY,” “TIKTIKTOKIN,” and “WHAT’S ON MY MIND.” The album is concluded with the mellow beats of “CHASING KITES,” which evokes a sense of nostalgia and just being back to the good old days.

PLAYERTWO is composed of five members, namely, Wave P, Luke April, and Ivo Impreso, as rappers and producers, with creative directors Ven Villariza and DJ PUHKEN all hailing from Davao.

When asked by SoundStrip if their songs were products of “happy accidents,” Ivo agreed and cited “HDYF,” which was made in between making a different song. He further elaborated on their songwriting process: “A lot of songs there is just out of nowhere, accidentally, and we just went with it. We went where it took us.”

A new player

What sets PLAYERTWO apart from other hip-hop groups is their sound, which they envisioned as fun and fresh. Labeling themselves as an alternative hip-hop group, Ivo noted, “We would like to not box ourselves in that genre,” and they would mix and match different genres.

“Sometimes there’d be guitars, alludes of punk or new metal, sometimes jazz. That’s what we want—to always keep going and keep pushing out to be a different sound in the industry in hip-hop,” Ivo pointed out.

“We’re really different individually pero we have common interests and mindsets when it comes to producing art,” Ken commented on their chemistry as a group.

Every time they have a session in the studio, they will never expect what kind of music they’ll end up with, Luke added, owing their collective sound to their approach in arrangements.

Coming from the South, the group also incorporates Visayan verses in their songs, Wave P shared, “There’s a lot of Bisaya elements in our whole album. It’s our way of representing [the] Visaya[s] and Davao.”

They don’t make mistakes

Originally a duo with just Ivo and Luke in February 2022, Ivo told SoundStrip that they met in their school’s Battle of the Bands and that Luke thought of the name PLAYERTWO. A few months later, they met Wave P, Ven, and Ken at an event in Davao called “We Out Here,” and Ken [said] Wave P “fell in love” with the duo’s music and wanted them to all work together.

Ivo recalled Wave P sliding into his Instagram DMs, “At first it was just going to be a collab, then we did a song and then did another and another.” On October 2022, they became PLAYERTWO after just one session together.

The way they met, Ven said, was a “piece of luck,” and even the album covers, Wave P added, were not planned. All these are not mistakes, but rather, happy accidents.

Luke shared he drew inspiration from Bob Ross’s famous quote, “We don’t make mistakes, just happy little accidents,” and has been keeping it since 2020, even before PLAYERTWO happened.

From making themselves known in Davao’s thriving music scene to being heard in all regions through their viral song “THAT’S MY BABY,” PLAYERTWO was able to land a record deal with Warner Music Philippines.

Masterminds

With over 27 million plays on Spotify and used on almost a thousand videos on TikTok, Wave P, who works in digital marketing, revealed it’s all planned, equipped with a hook and call to action.

They would post their songs on TikTok every day, with the texts “Posting this song until someone will notice” and “POV: You just found the next upcoming artist of the Philippines.”

Like manifestations, the statements worked. “Someone did notice,” Ivo said, and all of them chorused, “a lot.”

Admitting they don’t often use TikTok, they thanked Wave P for pushing them to do it.

Owing to their consistency too, Ken said they’re lucky that Cong TV, one of the top Filipino YouTubers, noticed them and asked if he could use their song in one of his vlogs.

“Next thing you know, people were like, ‘Is this artist international?’ akala nila Korean or si Lany after kasi non, nag-spike,” Ken beamed.

They still post TikTok videos every day, this time with the caption “Posting this until it goes international.”

Taking it one step at a time, PLAYERTWO declared that’s where they want to go. Ken mused, “Hindi naman kami nagmamadali eh, basta we know na we’ll be getting there sometime soon.”

Image credits: Reine Juvierre S. Alberto





