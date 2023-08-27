Lady Blazers roar past Lady Stags for 2nd straight win in women’s V-League

COLLEGE of Saint Benilde imposed its will early over San Sebastian College-Recoletos, 25-14, 25-15, 25-18, on Sunday for its second straight win in the V-League Women’s Collegiate Challenge at the Paco Arena in Manila.

Jessa Dorog started for the Lady Blazers and delivered on both sides, scoring nine points and seven excellent receptions to power the reigning National Collegiate Athletic Association champion team to third place behind the idle Far Eastern University (FEU) and University of the East, who have identical 3-0 cards.

“Personally, I’m happy and satisfied,” Saint Benilde head coach Jerry Yee said.

The Lady Blazers pounced on their rivals’ sloppy service reception with six aces, two from Dorog.

Michelle Gamit netted 12 points on seven attacks and four blocks for the Lady Blazers.

Kat Santos waxed hot for San Sebastian in the third set to finish with 10 points, but the rest failed to step up as the Lady Stags absorbed their fourth straight loss in the tournament organized by Sports Vision and backed by Bola.TV, Beyond Active Wear, Asics and Mikasa.

University of Perpetual Help System DALTA recovered from a lousy fourth set to carve out a 20-25, 25-23, 25-20, 20-25, 15-9 decision over Lyceum of the Philippines University in the other women’s match.

Shaila Omipon poured in three of her top-scoring 19 points in Lady Altas’ stirring 11-1 run that turned the game around with Charmaine Ocado adding 13 points for the Las Piñas-based squad who improved to 2-1 won-lost.

The Lady Pirates went down to their third straight defeat despite drawing 19 points apiece from Janeth Tulang and Johna Dolorito.

“I’m glad the match went five sets, it showed the players’ heart,” said Perpetual Help coach Sandy Rieta, who quickly called time out after the Lady Altas surrendered six of the first eight points in the fifth set.

In men’s play, Ateneo de Manila University squandered a 2-0 set lead but held on to beat FEU, 25-22, 25-23, 18-25, 23-25, 15-13, for its third straight victory.

Tied at six in the deciding set, the Blue Eagles pounced on the Tamaraws’ shaky service reception and flipped the switch with a closing 4-0 run anchored on Jian Salarzon.

Salarzon found his mark in the clutch as he fired four of his 22 points, but it was Ken Batas who proved solid throughout, finishing with 21 points, including those that stifled FEU’s momentum.

Dryx Saavedra also had 21 points, all on attacks while Andrei Delicana added nine points off the bench for the Tamaraws, who fell to 1-2.