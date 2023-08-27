BREAKING TRADITION | Dear Dahlia and their different brand of OPM

“We decided to play with the names of the flowers, nandun kami sa ideya ng mga flowers, kasi each flower represents a different kind of uniqueness.”

That’s singer-actor Mark Oblea talking about how his indie pop-rock band, Dear Dahlia, got their name. During a recent press conference that also served as their launching pad for their debut hit single, “Malabo” under Universal Records, Oblea is joined by fellow guitarist Christian La Guardia and drummer Keann Barsaga.

Although the trio attempted to add another member for their band, the plan did not materialize and they eventually signed a recording contract with Universal Records Philippines as a three-piece act.

A lot of band names were also put into consideration, but they collectively agreed to name their band, Dear Dahlia, after a delicate flower that symbolizes both the fragility and resilience of the human spirit.

Adding that Dahlia suits as their band name as it reflects their connection to people, family, and emotions.

“Basically, it’s a message and letter to the people,” Mark said.

Together they are ready to share songs about life and love as they blend infectious hooks and energetic rhythms of pop-rock modern indie-pop sensibilities.

The track they recently released is a song that talks about the gloomy feeling of unrequited love as you wait for that person to reciprocate the attention and affection you’ve been giving even though the chances are slim.

“O’ giliw ko / maghihintay sa’yo kahit malabo / sabihin mo / ika’y magbabalik kahit malabo”

Mark recalls how he was able to write the song. “So one quiet night, I’m just missing someone, na I know malabong bumalik agad ‘cause she’s out of town. Wala lang I just felt alone that night, so habang nagtitipa ako ng gitara, ‘yan ‘yung mga lyrics na lumabas,” he shares.

When asked about the overall direction of the sound of this new song he adds, “Actually solid ‘yung kinalabasan since yung ganung sound yung ineexpect namin, like yung feeling na pag pinakinggan mo lang yung song without understanding it, it’s a danceable song, but yun pala, malungkot ‘yung meaning niya.”

In an interview with SoundStrip during the press conference, the members of Dear Dahlia shared their thoughts on the OPM Industry as well as on their single’s release and their aspirations for the future .

“For the OPM industry, we are aiming for the same vibe and career but we’re trying to baliin[break] the tradition. We’re trying to create different music but still nasa line pa rin sya ng OPM,” Christian shared.

“Sinusubukan rin naming mag-adopt sa mga bagong modern sounds,” Keann added.

Adding Mark’s perspective on how people will remember their band, “We represent ourselves not only in our music, but how we present ourselves, like kasama na rin sa amin yung branding, from the themes of the songs na kailangang gawin.

And he believes that people can truly relate to them since their music talks about different seasons of emotions and the way they see things differently.

As the country’s music landscape continues to evolve, Dear Dahlia emerges as a promising addition, captivating hearts of fans with their blend of harmonies, and relatable lyrics. And there’s certainly nothing “malabo” about that.

Image credits: John Eiron R. Francisco





