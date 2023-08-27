Bong Go emphasizes importance of promoting inclusive society in empowering communities during Occidental Mindoro’s Sangguniang Panlalawigan GAD activity

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go was invited as keynote speaker on Thursday, August 24, in the Gender and Development (GAD) activity of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan of Occidental Mindoro held at Midas Hotel in Pasay City.

Organized by the Sangguniang Panlalawigan of Occidental Mindoro, the occasion’s theme was “Gender Fair Language: Speak Right Communication Skills Training Program in Promoting the Use of Gender Fair Language in the Drafting and Issuances of Legislative Documents and Public Speaking.“

“Ang wika ay higit pa sa mga simpleng salita. Ito ay ang tulay na nag-uugnay sa atin, ang kasangkapan na nagpapalakas sa atin, at ang pundasyon kung saan natin itinatayo ang isang lipunan na nagpaparangal at nirerespeto ang bawat kasapi nito,” Go said in his keynote address, as he emphasized the role of language in shaping societal attitudes and norms.

The event brought together local leaders, government officials, and advocates to discuss and strategize ways to further promote GAD initiatives in the province.

It highlighted the importance of gender-sensitive language in legislative documents and public discourse. With the overarching goal of creating a more inclusive and respectful communication environment, the GAD Activity aimed to equip participants with the necessary skills and awareness to use gender-fair language effectively.

“As leaders of our barangays and municipalities, your role in shaping this inclusive society is pivotal. Ang inyong mga salita ay maaaring magbigay inspirasyon ng pagbabago, magtaguyod ng pag-unawa, at lumikha ng isang komunidad kung saan ang bawat isa, anuman ang kasarian, ay nararamdaman ang pagpapahalaga at pagkilala,” Go said.

The workshops and training sessions during the event were carefully curated to address various aspects of language use, ranging from drafting legislative documents to effective public speaking. Attendees were given a platform to exchange experiences and ideas, fostering a collaborative spirit that is crucial for the successful implementation of GAD initiatives.

The Panlalawigan of Occidental Mindoro’s Gender and Development Activity concluded with a renewed sense of purpose and a commitment to furthering the cause of gender equality and women’s empowerment.

“Today’s training is not just about learning the right words to use. It is about understanding why those words matter. It is about recognizing the power that language holds and using it responsibly to create a more inclusive and compassionate society,” Go said as he reiterated his commitment to supporting similar initiatives across the nation.

“Together, let us embrace the challenge of speaking right, of choosing words that unite rather than divide, of building a community that celebrates diversity and promotes equality,” he added.

Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, conveyed his support for initiatives and strategies aimed at enhancing the quality of health care in the country, through the Malasakit Centers and the Super Health Centers (SHCs).

The Malasakit Centers program is a brainchild of Go, and was designed as a one-stop shop for medical assistance programs. By consolidating services from different agencies under one roof, Go cited that individuals can focus on getting medical treatment rather than navigating a maze of paperwork and processes.

“Mga kababayan ko as your chairman po ng Committee on Health, gusto ko lang pong ibalita sa inyo, mayroon na ho tayong 158 na Malasakit Center sa buong Pilipinas na laging handang tumulong po sa ating mga kababayan. Ang Malasakit Center po is a one-stop shop. Batas na po ‘yan na isinulong ko noon, pinirmahan ni dating pangulong (Rodrigo) Duterte kung saan po nandidiyan na po sa loob ng ospital ang apat na ahensya ng gobyerno – PhilHealth, PCSO, DOH, at DSWD,” said Go, the principal author and sponsor of the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019.

“Alam n’yo nalulungkot po ako tuwing naririnig ko ‘yung mga kababayan nating mahihirap na ayaw magpa-checkup, ayaw magpaospital dahil po sa takot silang magpaospital dahil sa babayaran. Huwag ho kayong gano’n dahil isang beses lang tayong dadaan sa mundong ito. Pangalagaan po natin ang buhay na ibinigay sa atin ng ating Panginoong Diyos. Magtulungan lang po tayo mga kababayan ko,” he encouraged.

Go also recognized the need for a more comprehensive approach to healthcare infrastructure in communities. This led to the development of SHCs designed to provide a wide array of medical services in strategic locations especially in far-flung areas.

“Mayroon rin po akong isinusulong na mga proyekto katulad po ng Super Health Center. Ano po itong Super Health Center? It’s a medium type of a polyclinic po kung saan po’y pwede na diyan ang panganganak, dental, laboratory, x-ray. At pwede pong i-expand ng LGUs. Halimbawa, magdecide si Mayor na lagyan n’ya po ng dialysis machine, pwede rin po. Iyan po ang Super Health Center,” Go explained.

“It will help decongest the hospitals. At maganda nito early detection of diseases, diyan na po kayo magpakonsulta sa mga Super Health Center. Nandiyan ang proteksyon eh, mas mabuti na ‘yung nade-detect na kaagad ang sakit para hindi lumalala. Diyan na po gagamutin sa mga Super Health Center. At magkakaroon po ng Super Health Center sa Sablayan at tsaka sa Mamburao noong 2022. At mahigit 600 po na Super Health Center ang napondohan at itatayo sa buong Pilipinas,” he added.

Meanwhile, Go has also introduced Senate Bill No. 197 or the Magna Carta for Barangays, which aims to acknowledge the vital role played by barangay officials in delivering governmental services.

He cited the day-to-day challenges faced by barangay officials, who bear the responsibility for managing a wide array of issues within their jurisdiction, ranging from fatalities and medical cases to conflicts and various concerns. He underscored their position as frontliners, particularly in the battle against illicit drugs, criminal activities, and corruption. Nevertheless, he also recognized the existing limitations on the benefits available to them.

Once passed into law, SBN 197 will provide salaries, not just honoraria, and other benefits similar to regular government employees. It will remove the limitation on the number of tanods and allow barangays to add more according to their actual needs.

Image credits: Albert Calvelo/ Senate PRIB





