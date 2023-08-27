Asian teams grope for form in World Cup

THE six Asian teams in the FIBA World Cup lost their opening matches with host Philippines putting up the toughest fight in its 87-81 loss to the Dominican Republic on opening day Friday at the Philippine Arena.

Gilas Pilipinas engaged the Karl-Anthony Towns-led Dominican Republic to 19 deadlocks and 15 lead changes before melting after Utah Jazz star Jordan Clarkson fouled out with under four minutes remaining to the disappointment of a FIBA-record crowd of 38,115 who watched the game at the Bocaue facility.

The Philippines faced Angola on Sunday night hoping to nail a win that would boost its stock to clinch a Paris Olympics berth that goes to the best performing team from Asia in the World Cup. Co-host Japan managed to put up a fight but wilted just the same against Germany, 81-63, in Okinawa.

The Akatsuki Five drew splendid performances from Yuta Watanabe and Yudai Baba but absorbed the 18-point defeat though, 81-63, at the hands to the Mo Wagner-led Germans.

Jordan also tried to hold its ground but lost steam in the end with former Philippine Basketball Association Best Import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson’s 21-point all-around effort going to naught in a 92-71 rout from Greece.

Lebanon bowed to Latvia by 37 points, 107-70, and Iran couldn’t bully Brazil and took a 41-point beting, 100-59.

China? The perennial Asian champions crumbled at the hands of Serbia by 42 points, 105-63.

