Archdiocese discovers saint’s image was switched in 2016

The Archdiocese of Lingayen-Dagupan says the original image (left) of San Jacinto de Polonia in the parish of San Jacinto in Pangasinan province was switched with a replica approximately seven years ago.

The Archdiocese of Lingayen initiated a search for a religious statue after discovering that the image of San Jacinto de Polonia was replaced with another one of “later provenance” several years ago.

According to Archbishop Socrated Villegas, the switching of images could have occurred sometime between August 17 and September 23 in 2016.

“I have mandated the parish priest to explore all means to recover the missing image of San Jacinto de Polonia in the parish church,” Villegas said.

Recovering and returning the image of San Jacinto de Polonia is a “demand of Catholic morality,” the Archbishop said.

“We also sin against this commandment by willfully cooperating in the act of taking or keeping stolen objects,” he said.

