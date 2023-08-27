Angkong’s love language

Angkong (Chinese Filipino for paternal grandfather) had a canteen-type restaurant in Binondo, Manila in the 1960s. His specialty was the kikiam and chicken barbecue that had customers come back for more. Cooking and serving food to his family and customers are his love language.

Angkong would cook for his family every weekend. Sundays would be filled with food, laughter and lots of family bonding. Unfortunately, Angkong had to retire from the business in the early 2000s because he had issues and had to focus on his health.

Left: Angkong’s assorted cooked plate. Right: Angkong started his food business in the 1960s.

Twenty years later, the family’s younger generation decided to revive it into an online business. They started selling frozen packs of Angkong’s authentic Chinese Kikiam and Boneless Chicken BBQ to family and friends and it became quite popular.

Sadly, Angkong passed away in February of 2022 but the family is still keeping his legacy alive through this business, his food, and his love language. Up until today, the business continues to support the family, which is something Angkong has done his whole life.

Brothers Miles and Troy Ong are now managing the business named “Angkong’s Kikiam.” Their original products are the Kikiam and Chicken BBQ. They then added other items like Siomai, Taiwanese Sausage, Radish Cake, Pork Dumplings, Kuchay Dumplings, Beancurd Rolls, Asado Siopao, and Bola-Bola Siopao.

Angkong’s Kikiam is the new generation food business but it still speaks the same language of love from their Angkong.