PMFTC to bring IQOS ILUMA, ZYN to PH to provide better alternatives to cigarettes

PMFTC Inc. plans to introduce two innovative products in the Philippines soon that will help smokers switch away from cigarettes, according to the company’s top executive.

PMFTC Inc. President Denis Gorkun revealed this during the recent Kapihan sa Manila Bay as he lauded the passage of Republic Act No. 11900 or the Vaporized Nicotine and Non-Nicotine Products Regulation Act last year which opened the door to future science-based innovative products that are better alternatives to cigarettes.

The company launched IQOS, the world’s number one heated tobacco, three years ago in the Philippines and has so far switched 75,000 Filipino smokers away from cigarettes.

Gorkun said PMFTC would launch “very soon” in the Philippines the next level in tobacco innovation called IQOS ILUMA—a device that is more consumer-friendly as it uses induction technology to heat instead of burning tobacco.

He also said the company would soon launch ZYN—an oral nicotine delivery product that is completely smoke free. ZYN is the best-selling nicotine pouch in the United States today and is manufactured by recent-PMI acquisition Swedish Match.

Gorkun said the “young” Vape Law is a “win” for public health and affirms the Philippine government’s support for the concept of tobacco harm reduction as a tool to reduce cigarette consumption.”

He said that in today’s environment with scientifically proven better alternatives, “doing nothing is just prolonging the life of cigarettes and shortening the lives of people who consume those cigarettes.”

Gorkun said PMI is working to deliver a smoke free future with the goal of completely eliminating cigarette consumption. “We will continue to work towards our smoke-free future vision with products that are found by numerous international health authorities to be far better compared to continuing to smoke cigarettes,” he said.

“The negative health effects of cigarettes are long established. It is well known that, in the interest of one’s health, never smoking is the best choice. If someone is already smoking, the next best choice is to quit completely,” Gorkun said.

“But the fact is that around one billion people around the world still smoke, despite being fully aware of the negative health consequences. At the same time as smokers are encouraged to quit, those adults who don’t quit deserve pragmatic and sensible solutions that can help them make a better choice than continuing to smoke cigarettes.” he said.

Gorkun said the passage of the Vape law is a big win for public health, and the government can make the law work with the setting of product standards and getting the information to smokers of how much these products are better than smoking cigarettes.