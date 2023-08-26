Perfect storm for global rice supply

FRANCIS Ndege isn’t sure if his customers in Africa’s largest slum can afford to keep buying rice from him.

Prices for rice grown in Kenya soared a while ago because of higher fertilizer prices and a years-long drought in the Horn of Africa that has reduced production. Cheap rice imported from India had filled the gap, feeding many of the hundreds of thousands of residents in Nairobi’s Kibera slum who survive on less than $2 a day.

On July 17, 2023, a Kadiwa market, a marketing initiative by the Department of Agriculture, was set up in front of Pasay City Hall, offering rice at a price of P25 pesos kilo.

But that is changing. The price of a 25-kilogram (55-pound) bag of rice has risen by about a fifth since June, going from the equivalent of about $14 to $18. Wholesalers are yet to receive new stocks since India, the world’s largest exporter of rice by far, said last month that it would ban some rice shipments.

It’s an effort by the world’s most populous nation to control domestic prices ahead of a key election year—but it’s left a yawning gap of around 9.5 million metric tons (10.4 tons) of rice that people around the world need, roughly a fifth of global exports.

“I’m really hoping the imports keep coming,” said Ndege, 51, who’s sold rice for 30 years.

He isn’t the only one. Global food security is already under threat since Russia halted an agreement allowing Ukraine to export wheat and the El Niño weather phenomenon hampers rice production.

A variety of milled rice prices are showcased in a retail store in Las Piñas City, January 16, 2023.

Soaring prices

NOW, rice prices are soaring—Vietnam’s rice export prices, for instance, have reached a 15-year high—putting the most vulnerable people in some of the poorest nations at risk.

The world is at an “inflection point,” said Beau Damen, a natural resources officer with the UN Food and Agriculture Organization based in Bangkok.

Even before India’s restrictions, countries already were frantically buying rice in anticipation of scarcity later when the El Niño hit, creating a supply crunch and spiking prices.

What could make the situation worse is if India’s ban on non-basmati rice creates a domino effect, with other countries following suit. Already, the United Arab Emirates has suspended rice exports to maintain its domestic stocks. Another threat is if extreme weather damages rice crops in other countries.

Rice is sorted in a factory in Makhu, in the Indian state of Punjab, on March 12, 2021. Countries worldwide are scrambling to secure rice after a partial ban on exports by India cut supplies by roughly a fifth. Even before India’s restrictions, countries already were frantically buying rice in anticipation of scarcity later when the El Niño hit, creating a supply crunch and spiking prices.

El Niño threat

AN El Niño is a natural, temporary and occasional warming of part of the Pacific Ocean that shifts global weather patterns, and climate change is making them stronger. Scientists expect the one underway to expand to supersized levels, and, in the past, they have resulted in extreme weather ranging from drought to flooding.

The impact would be felt worldwide. Rice consumption in Africa has been growing steadily, and most countries are heavily

dependent on imports.

While nations with growing populations like Senegal have been trying to grow more of their own rice—many are struggling.

Amadou Khan, a 52-year-old unemployed father of five in Dakar, says his children eat rice with every meal except breakfast, which they often have to skip when he’s out of work. “I am just getting by—sometimes, I’ve trouble taking care of my kids,” he said.

Imported rice—70 percent of which comes from India—has become prohibitively expensive in Senegal, so he’s eating homegrown rice that costs two-thirds as much.

Senegal will turn to other trading partners like Thailand or Cambodia for imports, though the West African country is not “far from being self-sufficient” on rice, with over half of its demand grown locally, Agriculture Ministry spokesperson Mamadou Aïcha Ndiaye said.

PHL’s rice dilemma

ASIAN countries, where 90 percent of the world’s rice is grown and eaten, are struggling with production. The Philippines was carefully managing water in anticipation of less rain amid the El Niño when typhoon “Egay” (International code name: Doksuri) battered its northern rice-producing region, damaging $32 million worth of rice crops—an estimated 22 percent of its annual production.

The archipelago nation is the second-largest importer of rice after China, and President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has underscored the need to ensure adequate buffers.

India’s rice restrictions also were motivated by erratic weather: An uneven monsoon along with a looming El Niño meant that the partial ban was needed to stop food prices from rising, Indian food policy expert Devinder Sharma said.

The restrictions will take off­line nearly half the country’s usual rice exports this year, said Ashok Gulati of the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relation. Repeated restrictions make India an unreliable exporter, he added.

“That’s not good for the export business because it takes years to develop these markets,” Gulati said.

Vietnam, another major rice exporter, is hoping to capitalize. With rice export prices at a 15-year high and expectations that annual production to be marginally higher than last year, the Southeast Asian nation is trying to keep domestic prices stable while boosting exports.

The Agriculture Ministry says it’s working to increase how much land in the Mekong Delta is dedicated to growing rice by around 500 square kilometers—an area larger than 90,000 football fields.

Already the Philippines is in talks with Vietnam to try to get the grain at lower prices, while Vietnam also looks to target the United Kingdom, which receives much of its rice from India.

But exporters like Charoen Laothamatas in neighboring Thailand are wary. The Thai government expects to ship more rice than it did last year, with its exports in the first six months of the year 15 percent higher than the same period of 2022.

The India factor

BUT the lack of clarity about what India will do next and concerns about the El Niño means Thai exporters are reluctant to take orders, mill operators are unwilling to sell and farmers have increased the prices of unhusked rice, said Laothamatas, president of the Thai Rice Exporters Association.

With prices fluctuating, exporters don’t know what prices to quote—because prices may spike again the next day.

“And no one wants to take the risk,” Laothamatas said.

