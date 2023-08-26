New Samsung smartwatches encourage work productivity, increased physical activity

One of the lasting impacts of the pandemic is the public’s heightened awareness on health and wellness. As many people looked for devices that could help in their health journeys, smartwatches rose the gadgets of choice, not just in tracking steps but also in monitoring one’s heartbeat, body temperature, and other health indicators.

According to a Kantar Smartwatch and TWS Insights Study in December 2022, the top smartwatch features used last year were fitness tracking, health monitoring, and messaging, in that order. The same is true for the United States, where 90 percent of respondents use wearbales to track fitness and monitor health, particularly to count steps per day (64 percent), derive motivation to exercise (36 percent), and track weight loss (27 percent), according to Deloitte’s Connectivity and Mobile Trends Report that polled 2,005 US consumers.

Wearables have definitely come a long way since we started using them to monitor our daily steps. I remember carrying a pedometer in my pocket many years ago to monitor the number of steps I took every day.

During Samsung’s “Join the Flip Side” event at Conrad Manila—where the latest Galaxy devices were unveiled in a launch party to celebrate the brand’s promise of self-expression, creativity and productivity, and overall wellness—I was drawn to the Wellness Den, where the new features of the Galaxy Watch 6 series were on full display.

These new Samsung wearables have a 30 percent slimmer bezel, a 20 percent larger and more vibrant display, and a more interactive user interface. The Watch 6 is Samsung’s largest watch to date, featuring an array of health sensors. There is a 47mm version that is more expensive and a 43mm version for the Classic model. For the Galaxy Watch 6, there is a 44mm and a 40mm.

Wear OS tiles are the heart and soul of the Galaxy Watch 6. You can organize these tiles according to your needs. You can swipe, drag, and remove tiles as you please. What do these widgets do? They provide information and shortcuts to apps. You can also organize tiles from the Galaxy Wearable app on your paired phone.

For example, you can build a tile for a messaging app to show recent conversations. You can then open a conversation, search for a conversation, and compose a new message from this tile.

At the launch, the Sleep Up station highlighted the capabilities of the Galaxy Watch 6’s Sleep Monitoring functions such as the Sleep Scores, Sleep Stages analyses, and intuitive information with Sleep Coaching. Samsung Philippines has partnered with Emma The Sleep Company, an award-winning German brand that advocates for better sleep experiences, and the 24/7 health consultation app, KonsultaMD, to enable better health and everyday wellness through technology.

You can also wear different straps for different purposes. On gym days, you can go with a silicone strap. For a more comfortable sleep, there’s a nylon variant. You might need something dressier for the office, and a sturdier strap for physical activities.

Integration capability with the Galaxy Z Flip 5 makes the Watch 6 a valuable part of your Galaxy ecosystem. You can use the Camera Controller app in your Galaxy Watch 6 to control the phone camera. You can even view photos directly from your watch to make sure you get the perfect shot.

The Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic each have a Personalized Heart Rate Zone feature that provides more advanced real-time training feedback. The Watch 6 series provides irregular heart rhythm notifications, just like it did for the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 5. This is an important feature for those with heart problems, as abnormal rhythm fluctuations could indicate atrial fibrillation (AFib).

Like the previous Samsung Watch versions, the Watch 6 has an accelerometer, barometer, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, light sensor, and Samsung’s BioActive sensor [optical heart rate (PPG), electrocardiogram (ECG), and bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA) sensor package]. Other features include a temperature sensor, as well as a 3D Hall sensor exclusive to the Classic.

All in all, the Samsung Watch 6 is a solid, versatile, and practical smartwatch that’s perfect if you lead an active lifestyle. It will help encourage and increase productivity, while perfectly complementing your Galaxy devices such as phones and tablets.

More information about the Samsung Watch 6 series is available at https://www.samsung.com/ph/watches/galaxy-watch/galaxy-watch6-40mm-gold-bluetooth-sm-r930nzeaasa/buy/.

Image credits: Dinna Chan Vasquez





