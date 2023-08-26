HONOR 90 5G review: Eye care a lot

Prior to the pandemic, several studies came out saying blue light from phone screens can damage your eyes and accelerate blindness. I remember reading that on my laptop midway through a very long research project, and it actually made me think about switching careers.

Unfortunately, since I have no dancing skills to be TikTok-famous and too old to be a “Sparkle” artist, I realized my preferred options were very limited. It was a good thing that those studies turned out to be quite exaggerated because with 6.92 billion people or 85.95 percent of the world population now using smartphones, a “bird box” scenario (minus the monsters) would have been more likely than a zombie apocalypse.

In the 90s, the term “computer vision syndrome” was coined to describe the collection of symptoms related to prolonged computer use. The term eventually evolved into “digital eye strain” and was used to describe the discomfort and symptoms caused by prolonged use of digital devices, such as computers, smartphones, tablets, and e-readers. These symptoms can include eye strain, dryness, irritation, blurred vision, headaches, and neck or shoulder pain.

Now that we live in a world driven by smartphones, our eyes are constantly exposed to the harsh glare of digital screens. It was just a matter of time before smartphone manufacturers included features that prioritize the users eye health.

In 2016, HONOR established a dedicated light laboratory with the aim of optimizing display technology and reducing the potential negative effects of screen light on users. This initiative was aimed at improving the user experience by reducing eye strain and other discomforts caused by prolonged screen exposure.

HONOR achieved a significant milestone in 2021 with the HONOR 50, the first smartphone in the industry to support 1920Hz high-frequency PWM (Pulse Width Modulation) dimming. This was followed by the Magic 4 Pro that further elevated their achievements by combining a power-saving LTPO display with the same high-frequency dimming technology. The HONOR Magic Vs then introduced innovative features like Circadian Night Display and Dynamic Dimming eye protection, pushing the boundaries of eye care, while its flagship Magic5 Pro presented users with a remarkable 2160Hz high-frequency PWM dimming experience.

Now, HONOR is bringing those once-flagship features to the midrange market with the release of the HONOR 90 5G. The device sets a new benchmark in smartphone eye protection, incorporating risk free 3840Hz PWM high-frequency dimming and achieving TUV Rheinland Flicker-free certification.

With these features, the HONOR 90 5G not only ticks the top 3Ps or priorities of smartphone users—price, performance, and photography—but also added another P to consider—protection for your eyes.

But what is Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) Dimming technology? It is a technique used in electronic displays, including monitors, TVs, and some types of LED lighting, to adjust the brightness of the screen or light source. PWM Dimming technology works by rapidly turning the light source on and off at a very high frequency.

The perceived brightness is determined by the ratio of the on-time to the off-time. By rapidly cycling pixels on and off at an elevated frequency, PWM Dimming significantly reduces perceptible flicker, a leading cause of eye strain. This technology becomes particularly crucial when operating at lower brightness levels, ensuring a smoother, more comfortable visual experience. With the HONOR 90 5G, your eyes can finally find respite from the discomfort of flickering screens.

During our flicker-free challenge, we compared several phones and proved that even at lower brightness levels, the HONOR 90’s display remained stable, effectively eliminating the flicker that can adversely impact our eye health.

Even more remarkable was how HONOR was able to include this feature at a midrange device that’s priced at P24,990—even adding a free JBL speaker to sweeten its preorder offering.

But the HONOR 90 5G offers so much more than just eye-care protection at a more accessible price tag. It also impressed us with its 200MP cameras, snappy performance, Quad-Curved Floating Display and long-lasting battery.

The HONOR 90 5G has a triple-camera system consisting of a 200MP Main Camera, a 12MP Ultra-Wide and Macro Camera and a 2MP Depth Camera. This is a massive upgrade from the 54MP shooter of its predecessor. This main cam is equipped with a 1/1.4-inch sensor, which is increased by 25 percent in size compared to the previous generation and enhances the light sensing ability by 11 percent.

It’s more than a numerical boost as these improvements translate to enhanced light-sensing capabilities. This means even in challenging lighting conditions, you can capture images with astonishing clarity and detail, a feat that eludes many smartphone cameras. In Night Mode, the large sensor delivers night shots that are clear and transparent and you don’t have to wait long after pressing the shutter button when shooting. If it only had a telephoto lens, then it would definitely even beat some flagships.

The HONOR 90 also features an enhanced Portrait mode that captures clearer portraits across different light conditions. You can take great portraits not only in 1x zoom to take in more of the background but also in 2x zoom for a portrait that is more focused on the subject and still get good details. The bokeh effects have also been improved, providing a more natural transition between the blur effect and your subject. Thanks to the powerful hardware and optimizations, the camera also captures skin texture faithfully, but you can also adjust beauty mode if needed.

For selfies, the 50MP front camera is also one of the best at this price point. With its 100° field of angle you can include even more people in the photo, which means you are not forced to do that Gen Z selfie that makes your arms look weird and long.

The HONOR 90 also improves on video using AI to recognize the scene you are shooting and recommending the most appropriate of its five video modes (Portrait Video, HDR Video, Close-up, Multi-video and Solo-cut). It also features Always-on HDR Effect, which allows SDR videos to be enhanced to HDR effect and HDR10 videos to be enhanced to HDR10+ effect, providing vivid colors and more details.

All of these features make the HONOR 90 a great vlogging device for users looking to up their content game. For those who love posting reels or stories, it even has an AI Vlog Assistant that analyses key details in real time. Once you are done recording, simply click the “Instant Movie” option to produce a social media-ready 15-second video clip.

Moving on to the display, the HONOR 90 again shines with its brilliant 6.7-inch AMOLED screen that immerses you in whatever visual content you consume. The Quad-Curved design doesn’t merely curve at the edges; it envelopes your senses, inviting you to lose yourself in the visuals. The panel boasts of a 2664×1200 resolution, offering a canvas that bursts with 1.07 billion colors and a complete DCI-P3 color space. The display’s HDR brilliance has a peak brightness of 1,600 nits making HDR content pop with vibrancy. If you are someone who watches everything on your smartphone, then the HONOR 90 makes a fine choice. The only downside is that it only has a single speaker.

Moving on to probably the most important aspect of any smartphone—its processing prowess. The HONOR 90 is run by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen1 Accelerated Edition 5G processor that’s paired with 12GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage. It’s one of the first smartphones to arrive in the Philippines with this chipset logging a peak CPU clock speed of 2.5GHz, a 20 percent boost in GPU performance, and a 30 percent surge in AI capabilities compared to its predecessor. So whether you’re navigating multiple applications, multitasking seamlessly, or enjoying resource-intensive gaming sessions, you can expect rock-solid performance from this smartphone.

While the 5000mAh battery has become a standard among smartphones, the HONOR 90 5G offers something extra when it comes to charging. With 66W HONOR Wired SuperCharge technology a mere 15-minute charge will juice up your device up to 45 percent, with a complete charge barely reaching an hour. Plus, with its built-in AI Power Saving Technology, the HONOR 90 maximizes efficiency, and optimizes battery performance, boosting productivity to the maximum, so you don’t have to worry about it lasting all day.

The HONOR 90 5G is available in three colors: Diamond Silver, Emerald Green, and Midnight Black. The silver variant features a subtle yet striking diamond grip pattern inspired by high-end jewelry. If you’re like me who hate smudges and fingerprints, avoid the Black variant. It’s a pain to photograph and keep clean even when you slap on the plastic case. Of the three, I personally prefer the Emerald Green for its matte finish.

FINAL WORD: Since its return to the Philippine market, HONOR has redefined expectations and set new standards for smartphones, from the near-indestructible screen of HONOR x9a, the budget-friendly HONOR x7a and Honor x8a, to its flagship HONOR Magic 5 Pro. The HONOR 90 5G is yet another game-changer, introducing eye protection features users never even thought about considering.

With a versatile set of cameras that is arguably one of the best in its price point, an excellent display and flagship-level processor, the HONOR 90 5G is already a very easy recommendation for anyone who wants a midrange device with flagship features. But when you add its eye protection features, then it becomes the smartphone to beat under the P25K price point.